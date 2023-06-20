Bodega Bay riding stable owner Sarahbeth Vosburg credits her community and neighbors with saving her six horses Sunday after a pickup truck carrying them in a trailer went 25 feet down an embankment of Highway 1.

Casie Herron, a driver for Horse N Around Riding Trails, was driving south on the highway to the stable just before 3:10 p.m. in a Ford F-250 pickup truck with the horse trailer hooked up.

She had driven about 1.5 miles from the beach, where the horses had just finished a run, when a Honda Civic made an “unsafe” left turn from Doran Park Road to get to the northbound lane of Highway 1 , California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0287265&lat=38.3174619&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Herron slammed on the brakes but could not avoid crashing into the driver’s side of the Civic.

The Ford pushed the sedan for a short distance before the Civic stopped moving and the truck went off the east side of the roadway and down the embankment. The truck overturned, but the trailer stayed upright, deRutte said.

Herron was about 2.5 miles from the stables, said Vosburg, who received a call from the driver about 3:10 p.m. telling her what had happened.

She listened as a passerby broke branches around the driver’s seat so Herron could safely get out of the vehicle.

Vosburg rushed to where Herron said the crash was, saw skid marks on the road, pulled off, threw her vehicle into park without turning off her vehicle, ran to site and saw the truck on its side.

Her heart dropped.

She immediately began untying her horses, with the help of the Bodega Bay Volunteer Fire Department, and led three of them ― Traveler, Dottie and Dante ― through the sliding back door.

“All of my horses are trained to go in and out of a 4-foot gate, in and out of the trailer,” she said. “I do that for a reason.”

“And this is the reason,” she said.

The large animal rescue teams from Sebastopol and Graton Fire Departments were dispatched about 3:40 p.m. to the collision, according to a release from the agency.

When crews arrived, three were still trapped in the trailer. This was because most of the mats lining the bottom of the carrier had slipped toward the front of the trailer, leaving the area near the back sliding door without traction for the horses, Vosburg said.

The team worked for about 90 minutes to get Tank, Victor and Kiwi from the trailer. The feat was eventually accomplished after getting a tow rope around the horses and pulling them to the two mats that had stayed in place near the exit.

Herron and the other driver suffered minor to moderate injuries and the horses, who were examined by a vet, had some “bumps and bruises” but no broken bones, deRutte said.

Local equine vet Amber Bowen examined the horses at the site of the crash and gave them some pain medication. Bowen later helped feed the horses their dinner.

The horses all nickered at each other and bumped noses as they were loaded into the trailer taking them home from the collision, which was provided by the local owners of Blew By U Horse Transportation. The animals made the loudest uproar when the last one was loaded, Vosburg said.

“It just made me feel so good,” she said.

She credits the success of the rescue to the agencies that assisted at the site and the community members that stepped up to help.

“They're my neighbors and they're my friends,” she said, “and I appreciate them very much.”

Since the crash, the horses have been pampered by Vosburg and other volunteers, who have helped ease the horses’s swelling muscles by hosing them with cold water.

“They're all very snugly today,” Vosburg said. “So, they've got lots of love.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.