6 hurt, 2 critically, after SUV hits San Francisco city bus

SAN FRANCISCO — An investigation into a San Francisco crash that sent six people to the hospital, two with critical injuries, was continuing Sunday, authorities said.

The collision, which involved an SUV that struck a city bus, occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday at Lombard and Fillmore streets, said Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department.

The city fire department said on Twitter that two victims were in critical condition, two had moderate injuries and two were treated for minor injuries.

Witnesses told KGO-TV that a GMC Yukon Denali was speeding in the Marina District when it slammed into a Muni bus, and the impact sent the SUV into another car.

A suspect driver was detained, the news station reported.

The Muni driver was among those injured as well as some bus passengers, Supervisor Catherine Stefani said on social media.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV crumpled and its windows shattered.