6 injured by hornets on Sonoma Coast after woman falls into nest

Six people were injured by hornets and two of them were airlifted to hospitals on Sunday evening after a woman fell into a nest along the Sonoma Coast and her family tried to help her, authorities said.

The family was packing up and getting ready to leave a vacation rental near Goat Rock beach in Jenner when the woman stepped over a bank and fell into the hornet’s nest just before 7:30 p.m., said Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman.

“The others went to help her and everyone got stung,” Baxman said.

An ambulance and two helicopters responded to the incident on Goat Hill Road. Two women, ages 68 and 70, were flown to hospitals with severe injuries, Baxman said.

The other four people were treated for injuries on site.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.