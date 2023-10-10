6 people injured in San Francisco cable car accident

Six people were injured Monday afternoon in Nob Hill after a San Francisco cable car stopped suddenly, almost hitting a car, Mariano Elias, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, told SFGATE.

The near-collision occurred at 12:38 p.m. in the area of Washington and Taylor streets, near Chinatown and the San Francisco Cable Car Museum, Elias said.

The cable car operator pulled an emergency brake to avoid hitting a vehicle, Elias said, causing passengers in the car to lunge forward.

The fire department evaluated 14 people who were on board, and six of them were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Elias said. Witnesses told the fire department that one passenger was a 77-year-old woman.

The cable car was removed from the intersection just before 2:30 p.m., and the cable car company, Muni, cleaned the track shortly after, Elias said.

San Francisco's cable cars have three braking systems, and the emergency brake is the last resort for operators, Elias said. The three systems comprise the wheel brakes, the track brakes and the emergency brake. The cars move at about 9.5 mph even on steep hills, according to the San Francisco Cable Car Museum website.

The intersection is now clear after emergency crews reported to the area.