6 people trapped inside building at Temple City strip mall after facade collapses

Six people were trapped inside a business at a Temple City strip mall when a portion of the building's facade collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the 9000 block of East Las Tunas Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two addresses were affected by the collapse: 9449 ½ and 9451 E. Las Tunas Drive, said Sgt. Ed Luna, a watch commander at the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Temple Station.

A search for those addresses showed they belong to a hair salon and dry cleaning shop.

Deputies were first called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m., Luna said.

Firefighters are in communication with the people trapped inside, none of whom are injured, according to the Fire Department.

Crews are working on a plan to remove the debris so they can free the trapped individuals, firefighters said.