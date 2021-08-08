6 takeaways from Press Democrat poll on Sonoma County issues, individuals

In July, The Press Democrat surveyed hundreds of registered Sonoma County voters to learn their thoughts on issues facing the county, including homelessness, housing costs, wildfires and crime.

The Press Democrat hired David Binder, a San Francisco public opinion researcher, to survey voters who either voted in November 2020 or registered to vote since then. The sample was screened to ensure respondents were representative of the county’s demographics.

Using 81 questions crafted in partnership with The Press Democrat, the firm polled 500 voters between July 12-14. The survey has a 4.4% margin of error.

Here are six takeaways from the survey. You can read the story in full at https://bit.ly/3CpVfXT.

1. 62% of respondents said quality of life in Sonoma County has gotten worse over the past three years.

2. Homelessness, crime, housing costs, wildfire and drought were the highest issues of concern for residents.

3. 41% of respondents said they disapprove of the Board of Supervisors’ job performance and 34% said they approve.

4. While respondents are mostly unhappy with their local governing boards, the individual elected officials sitting on those boards had higher approval ratings with voters.

5. 26% of respondents said they would vote to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and 65% said they would vote against his recall. In District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s recall, 26% said they would vote to recall her and 47% of voters said they would vote against her recall.

6. Respondents also offered tough assessments of PG&E and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.