6 ways Californians can help save the iconic monarch butterfly

This is not a drill. California is poised to lose the Western monarch butterfly and its mysterious annual migration from the continent's Western regions to the coastal areas between Baja and Mendocino.

The list for blame is long — habitat destruction, insecticides, herbicides and, yes, good intentions, because if you've ever planted a showy orange and red milkweed in Southern California with the goal of helping the monarch, consider yourself part of the problem.

So why should we care? First off, caterpillars are a critical food source for most songbirds, which rely heavily on the insects to feed their young. Second, butterflies, like bees, are important pollinators. Adult monarchs sip nectar from many blossoms, and as they flit among flowers, they are also spreading pollen, helping the plants produce seeds, which also feed birds and other wildlife and, of course, help the plant reproduce.

And third, butterflies are just plain beautiful, especially the monarch with its orange wings rimmed in black with white dots. Can our world really afford to lose something so miraculous?

Fortunately, there are things SoCal gardeners and plant parents can do to help monarchs survive, such as eliminating any use of pesticides or herbicides on their property — but first, a little background:

Eastern monarch butterflies are well known for their famous migration from the Eastern and Central regions of the United States to Mexico each winter, where they congregate by the thousands to mate and stay warm. Their numbers have dropped significantly, from 384 million in 1996 to 60 million in 2019.

But their cousins, the Western monarchs, have seen a more terrible decline.

Western monarch numbers have been steadily dropping for decades, from 1.2 million in 1997 to 30,000 in 2019, but the most recent results from the 24th Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count are staggering — just 1,914 butterflies total, down from the millions that used to migrate from the Pacific Northwest and Central California to overwinter along the coast from Mendocino in Northern California to Ensenada in Baja California.

One of the most disturbing finds from last fall came after wildfire ripped through the area around Pacific Grove, aka Butterfly Town, USA, in the midst of traditional migration season. During the Thanksgiving count, not a single monarch was found in Pacific Grove, a tourist mecca for people who come to marvel at the swarms of Western monarchs that congregate during the winter, clinging to eucalyptus and pine branches to find protection from the cold and wind.

Monarch numbers have been dwindling for decades in Pacific Grove, said Caleb Schneider, the city's environmental programs manager and manager of the Pacific Grove Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, and he believes the ill-timed fires contributed to last year's decline.

"In 1997 there were 45,000 butterflies at our sanctuary, and now there's zero," Schneider said. "I've been here six years, and I never got a chance to see what butterfly clustering in Pacific Grove really looked like — where historically the branches were getting ripped off the trees because there were so many butterflies. I'm watching the extinction of a natural phenomenon."

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service announced in December that while the monarch butterfly meets the criteria to be listed as an endangered species, it isn't being added to the list because the agency must first complete plans to save 161 other endangered species. Basically, the agency is required to address those other species first, and it doesn't have resources to do more.

The agency will review the monarch's status each year "until it is no longer a candidate," the announcement said. "Our conservation goal is to improve monarch populations, and we encourage everyone to join the effort."

Bottom line: Right now, folks, it's up to us.

Good news: There are things we can do as individuals, from creating habitats in our yards and windowsills to lobbying our leaders.

Frustrating news: You may need to rip out the milkweed plants you thought were helping.

Here's why:

Monarch caterpillars eat only one plant — milkweed — and many Californians have planted the showy tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica) to help. Indeed, most SoCal nurseries offer only tropical milkweed, a handsome nonnative plant with feathery purplish-green leaves and deep orange and red flowers.

But well-meaning gardeners who plant this kind of milkweed are actually harming, not helping.

The problem is that tropical milkweed doesn't die back during the winter in temperate climates like Southern California's, according to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. That permits protozoa parasites (Ophryocystis elektroscirrha, or OE) to multiply on the plants, which are eaten by the caterpillars when they hatch.