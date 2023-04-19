6 ways to celebrate 4/20 in Sonoma County

People say the code name for marijuana began in the ‘70s with a group of high school students in San Rafael who used “420” as code to hide the fact they were searching for an abandoned cannabis crop.

Others say the group of students ritualistically smoked marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m.

Whatever you believe, one thing is clear: People love the plant and celebrate cannabis everywhere on 4/20.

In the North Bay, people can dance, listen to tunes, eat and laugh all in the name of the plant. Here are six ways to celebrate the cannabis-minded holiday in Sonoma County.

420 with Doobie Nights

Doobie Nights will celebrate with local DJs and art, goodie bag giveaways, special deals and food throughout the day. Cannabis enthusiasts will have an opportunity to write letters to prisoners who are still incarcerated for cannabis in support of the Last Prisoner Project, too. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doobie Nights. 3011 Santa Rosa Ave. More information at bit.ly/3MWiII7

4/20 with Flora Terra Cannabis Dispensary

Come out for Flora Terra’s “The Green Circus” for music from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Smackin Soul Food, and games. When visiting Flora Terra, take a peek at their plants growing in their nursery using LED lights and vertical farming. Flora Terra Cannabis Dispensary, 1825 Empire Industrial Court. More information at bit.ly/3GXnvVF

To continue the party, celebrate with Flora Terra by enjoying reggae, hip-hop, soul and EDM. The party is from 2 p.m. to midnight. Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Avenue. Tickets: $10 at the door. More information at bit.ly/3ULvT0p

Mercy Wellness

Cotati’s Mercy Wellness will host Sonoma County’s only smoking lounge on 4/20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enthusiasts can smoke, dab, vape, listen to bands and enjoy games and deals. You’ll also get to check out an exclusive flower from Rebel Grown, an award winner at last year’s Emerald Cup. Mercy Wellness, 7950 Redwood Drive, Suite No. 8. Call 707-795-1600 for more information.

At Mercy Wellness in Santa Rosa, get ready for a tie dye booth, WarPigs BBQ, door busters at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and a final doorbuster special at 8 p.m. for industry workers. Mercy Wellness, 900 Santa Rosa Avenue. Call 707-308-7702 for more information.

Iriefuse, Clear Conscience, Domenic Bianco and the SoulShake at HopMonk in Sebastopol

See a few performances at HopMonk in Sebastopol all in the name of the plant. On 4/20, Iriefuse, San Francisco based reggae band, Clear Conscience, the laid-back group that blends reggae, hip-hop, and rock, and the Northern California rock/reggae band SoulShake. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. More information at bit.ly/3AfzpGR

Jane Dispensary

Jane Dispensary will be hosting their Farmer's Market Fest & Luchador event 1 to 7 p.m. An ultimate 4/20 street fair with a range of vendors, delicious food from Jams Joy Bungalow and Fruiti Moto food trucks, and music from DJs JACQUES (WKBLK) and DJ DYOPS. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. watch Lucha Libre wrestling matches and score prizes and product deals.

Car enthusiasts can enjoy a car show hosted by Cousin’ North Car Club of Sonoma County.

Jane Dispensary, 8145 Gravenstein Highway, Cotati. More information at bit.ly/40oilZZ

High Quality Comedy

Laugh all night long on 4/20 with a High Quality Comedy show. Watch comedians perform their best jokes, step away to smoke, and then come back on stage to try to perform again. Special guests will bring audience goodies, too. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Cannadel, 4036 Montgomery Drive. Tickets: $20. Get tickets at bit.ly/40hjGSh

