6-year-old boy dies from injuries after Bay Area stolen car crash

HERCULES, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy who was injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into his family's car during a police pursuit in the San Francisco Bay Area died of his injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

The boy's mother was killed in the crash last week in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The boy's twin brother had non-life-threatening injuries, said Hercules Police Chief Joseph Vasquez.

Ralph E. White III, of Vallejo, was arrested shortly after the crash and booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of evading a police officer and causing death or great bodily injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle, Vasquez said. He was being held in lieu of $375,000 bail. Prosecutors have not yet charged White and it was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Vasquez said officers received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV heading toward Hercules on eastbound Interstate Highway 80. A Hercules police officer saw the vehicle exit the highway and began a pursuit after the driver of the Mazda accelerated, he said.

The SUV then crashed into the woman’s car in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The 31-year-old mother died at the scene.

The woman and her dead son's names have not been released pending an autopsy, Vasquez said.