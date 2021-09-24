60 seconds to launch: A day in fire season with Sonoma Valley firefighters

While assisting an elderly man on a medical incident around 2 p.m. at a senior living community, Sonoma Valley firefighters hear a call from their radio.

“That’s us,” one says. Three scramble out of the Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority ambulance into its firetruck 20 yards away, pulling out the fire protection equipment that they’re trained to put on in less than 60 seconds. Boots. Pants. Jacket.

Once in the truck, they put on their headsets which connect them to a fire transponder providing details about a growing blaze near Shellville. The first reports are of a half acre spreading uphill, a fire that would consume more than 100 acres before the end of the night.

Engineer and acting-captain Joe Gilmore says, “You chose a good day to ride with us.”

Not your average day

Not all days are like this. Most days begin at 7 a.m. with a morning debriefing and breakfast that each firefighter makes for themselves.

At 8 a.m., crews perform rig checks to ensure hoses work properly and lights and sirens are ready to blare at a moment’s notice.

Drought-plagued California has affected the cleaning duties at the station. In an effort to save water, fire engines are cleaned once every two days before a replacement crew enters the firehouse.

The rest of the day consists of training, broken up by lunch and dinner. Each crew member fixes their own lunch and breakfast but dinners are a communal event. In fact, Wednesday was the captain’s birthday and his wife brought a cake for the crew.

Yet any of that — whether it’s cleaning, reading or competing in video game tournaments in the clubhouse — is tossed aside the moment a call comes in over the radio in a muffled voice that only first responders seem to understand.

Firefighter Joe Gilmore prepares to have lunch with his colleagues in the kitchen of the Sonoma Valley Fire Department on Second Street West on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

Gilmore was eating a delayed breakfast of hard boiled eggs, blackberries and oatmeal after an early morning fender bender forced him to rush out of a shower and throw on his uniform.

“At least I had a chance to shower,” Gilmore said. “Putting on socks with wet feet isn’t all that nice.”

It wouldn’t be the last interruption that day, which would end with a slice of birthday cake late in the night.

2017 changed everything

Since 2017 when fires tore through Sonoma County, decimating thousands of homes and taking 24 lives, firefighters have a new level of preparation.

They are asked to work longer hours and cover greater distances, all while the wildfire threat grows each passing year.

Jeremy Branconi, a paramedic firefighter, said the job starts when he is driving into work, staying aware of weather conditions that could lead to fire like the low humidity and high winds.

“During red flag warnings, we take down the American flags and have a red flag,” Gilmore said. “So we’re not going to be necessarily doing all those things we do on a day-to-day basis. We’re here for emergency response.”

Schedules that would have firefighters on-duty for two days on, four days off are more rare than in past years. Summer schedules can often be extended to three days on, three days off.

Firefighters’ gear, as well as everything else, is kept clean and well organized at the Sonoma Valley Fire Department. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

Firefighter Joe Gilmore in the cab of engine 3381 at the Sonoma Valley Fire Department on Second Street West. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

Gilmore was in the captain’s quarters being interviewed by an Index-Tribune reporter when a call came in — code 3, medical emergency requiring the use of sirens. An elderly man was struggling to breathe and needed to get to a hospital.

But you won’t see firefighters sliding down a pole to get to the engine. An incident when Santa Claus slide down the pole and broke his leg put a stop to that.

“Santa’s not allowed down the pole anymore,” Gilmore said. “I think it’s just as fast to run down the stairs.”

Fire on the hillside

With Gilmore as acting-captain, a team of five arrived at the senior living center, assessing the patient who struggled to breath.

“That’s game day,” Branconi said. “We shouldn’t really have to say a whole lot to each other. You can compare it to a quarterback calling out a play. You’ve already practiced on it all week long, just go out there an execute.”

Gilmore stood on the side with an iPad looking through the man’s medical information while a paramedic took his vitals signs. The team lifted the man into a gurney and moved him to the back of the ambulance where paramedics attached wires to his chest to get a “picture” of his heart.