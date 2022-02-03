60 years ago, The Press Democrat offered $25 for the capture of Bigfoot

Although he’s giant and furry and roams the forests with thunderous thuds, the legendary Bigfoot is a creature who remains elusive over the years.

But that doesn’t stop believers from searching for evidence of Bigfoot’s existence. Bigfoot sightings in Northern California were reported as early as 1958 in Humboldt County, and in early 1962, sightings around Fort Bragg caught the attention of local newspapers.

Robert Hatfield, a Crescent City logger visiting the Fort Bragg area in February 1962, claimed he heard what he thought was a dog howling. He went outside his friend’s house and saw a creature “much bigger than a bear, covered with fur, with a flat, hairless face and perfectly round eyes,” according to Press Democrat reports.

After the creature left, Hatfield and his group “reportedly found footprints in the mud which measured about 16 inches long with one toe missing” and an 11-inch hand print on the side of the house.

Hatfield’s account inspired Bigfoot enthusiasts to form tracking groups, including one called ABSMism — Abominable Snowmanism — that found tree limbs they believed could have been snapped by a big tall creature. Skeptics said it was likely a deer.

The sightings were so intriguing that Press Democrat editors offered a $25 reward for the capture of Bigfoot. The reward offer was printed on the front page of the paper 60 years ago on Feb. 18, 1962. “Believed vegetarian and non-violent, but caution advised,” the offer said of Bigfoot.

It was a Life magazine photographer living in Santa Rosa, Otto Hagel, who unmasked Bigfoot when he submitted Bigfoot’s “footprint” to Press Democrat — a rendering he created with an amusing large rubber foot he found at a novelty shop in New York City. He suspected the reported Bigfoot prints were made with a similar rubber foot as a joke.

The rubber foot was the same size as the footprint Hatfield saw, 16 inches, and had only four toes. “The P.D.’s Bigfoot editor is inclined to agree with Mr. Hagel on all counts,” the paper wrote.

Hagel respectfully turned down the $25 reward and on April 2, 1962 the newspaper published a note from him suggesting the funds go towards an essay contest for kids. The editors complied. Hagel, who was described as a “twinkly-eyed, white-haired” man, also addressed the fascination around Bigfoot.

“True or not, our imagination responded to the challenge that some bigfooted ancestry of ours may somehow have survived in the forests of our region. In the sober light of day we may deny this, but there are times when we do like to dream such dreams. In almost every land there are legends that tell of a race of giants who once inhabited this earth. Life often is toil and trouble, and we hate to part with our dreams,” Hagel wrote.

See gallery above for photos of how Bigfoot captured the imaginations of locals in the 1960s and onward.