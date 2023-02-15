Archive images and stories from The Press Democrat share the impact of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film, “The Birds,” starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor. The film's plot: Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) in a San Francisco pet store and decides to follow him home. She brings a gift of two love birds and the two begin a romantic relationship. Masses of maniacal seagulls, crows and other birds swooped down to attack the residents of the town.

Even on a cold, gray, misty weekday in the off season for tourism, “The Birds” still draws visitors to Bodega and Bodega Bay, the tiny, picturesque villages where Alfred Hitchcock filmed his classic – and terrifying – 1963 horror-thriller.

“I already had two people today,” said Kimberly McCartney, a clerk at the Bodega Country Store in downtown Bodega. It was barely noon when she offered directions to the nearby church and schoolhouse shown prominently in the film.

Six decades have passed since masses of maniacal seagulls, crows and other birds swooped down to attack the fictional residents of rural Bodega Bay, but the film still has fans across generations.

Last summer, “The Birds” was featured at “Movie Nights on the Green” at Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg. The film is readily available through streaming services like Peacock, and Sonoma County Library cardholders can borrow a DVD of the film.

While the Bodega Country Store was once known for its array of “The Birds” memorabilia, that shifted with a change in ownership and a refurbishing of the store several years ago. Yet, fans still stop by.

“I can sincerely say they come a lot,” McCartney said. “They’ll ask, ‘Where’s the schoolhouse? Where’s the church?’”

Visitors stop by for sundry items, a beverage or a bite to eat — and often with a curiosity about “The Birds,” which celebrates its 60th anniversary next month and is preserved in the U.S. Library of Congress National Film Registry.

“A lot of the time it’s older people, but occasionally younger people studying film,” McCartney said.

Lasting impression among local artists

Just a few doors down at the Artisans’ Co-op Gallery, which features works by some 50 Sonoma County artists, there also are frequent inquiries about “The Birds.” It’s easy enough for those on duty to point out the church and adjacent schoolhouse made famous in the movie: they’re located across the hill, visible from the front window.

“It’s amazing how long-lived that film is,” said Karla Jacobs, an artist who serves on the co-op’s steering committee.

“It’s multiple people every day. They watched the movie as a child or they’ve seen it recently and ask what (artwork) we have with birds,” she said. “They’re from everywhere, all over the world.”

Several co-op artists incorporate birds into their works, including ravens (or possibly crows) on pottery and jewelry. The designs possibly are inspired by nature, but fans of “The Birds” may prefer to think they’re a nod to the movie.

Among photographer Francesca Scalpi’s works are postcards with black-and-white images of the historic Potter School and St. Teresa of Avila Church. The movie’s disturbing schoolhouse scene with screaming children running for their lives is iconic; the church can be seen in the background.

The gallery hosts occasional showcases and sale days; “The Birds” is the theme on March 25. A celebration of the movie is planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery, 17175 Bodega Highway.

Fans still admire movie’s landmarks

Movie fans can stop by the co-op and then head over to nearby Bodega Lane, where Potter School – now a private residence –is located. The 6,000-square-foot Italianate building, established in 1873, is adjacent to St. Teresa of Avila Church, the white, 1859 church with a towering steeple that fronts Bodega Highway.

A plaque on the fence outside the former schoolhouse details the history of the building and asks visitors to respect the property and not trespass. Although tours were once offered there and a Hitchcock Film Festival was held annually in Bodega Bay for several years, those events are not planned. Both were local fundraisers.

Instead, fans can visit the Sonoma Coast Visitor Center, where the free Bodega Bay Area Map and Guide provides highlights of the region. The center is on coastal Highway 1, next to the easily recognizable pink-and-white striped Patrick’s of Bodega Bay, the popular spot for salt water taffy.

The brochure shows icons of black birds in flight indicating film locales from “The Birds.” The center isn’t without feathered visitors — replicas of black birds are perched on the rooftop and along the deck railing.

Inside, displays pay tribute to “The Birds,” with T-shirts, artwork, magnets and more. A DVD of the movie sells for $19.99. A framed, autographed black-and-white photograph of one of the film’s stars, Tippi Hedren, reads: “I love being ‘family’ in Bodega Bay, and come here as often as I can! I just love it!!”

Alfred Hitchcock buffs stop by

The film introduced Hedren, who shared the screen with better known actors like Rod Taylor (playing lawyer Mitch Brenner, the male lead), Jessica Tandy and Suzanne Pleshette. A young Veronica Cartwright played Taylor’s kid sister, Cathy, whose outdoor birthday party became an assault scene with attacking birds. Arguably, the film’s stars were the countless birds, real and mechanical, that wreaked unexplained havoc and bloodshed in Bodega Bay.