60 years of Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Birds'

Bodega Bay locations and movie landmarks have changed since the 1963 horror-thriller film debuted, but the fans and locals still can’t get enough six decades later.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 15, 2023, 9:34AM
Updated 13 minutes ago

Even on a cold, gray, misty weekday in the off season for tourism, “The Birds” still draws visitors to Bodega and Bodega Bay, the tiny, picturesque villages where Alfred Hitchcock filmed his classic – and terrifying – 1963 horror-thriller.

“I already had two people today,” said Kimberly McCartney, a clerk at the Bodega Country Store in downtown Bodega. It was barely noon when she offered directions to the nearby church and schoolhouse shown prominently in the film.

Six decades have passed since masses of maniacal seagulls, crows and other birds swooped down to attack the fictional residents of rural Bodega Bay, but the film still has fans across generations.

Last summer, “The Birds” was featured at “Movie Nights on the Green” at Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg. The film is readily available through streaming services like Peacock, and Sonoma County Library cardholders can borrow a DVD of the film.

While the Bodega Country Store was once known for its array of “The Birds” memorabilia, that shifted with a change in ownership and a refurbishing of the store several years ago. Yet, fans still stop by.

“I can sincerely say they come a lot,” McCartney said. “They’ll ask, ‘Where’s the schoolhouse? Where’s the church?’”

Visitors stop by for sundry items, a beverage or a bite to eat — and often with a curiosity about “The Birds,” which celebrates its 60th anniversary next month and is preserved in the U.S. Library of Congress National Film Registry.

“A lot of the time it’s older people, but occasionally younger people studying film,” McCartney said.

Lasting impression among local artists

Just a few doors down at the Artisans’ Co-op Gallery, which features works by some 50 Sonoma County artists, there also are frequent inquiries about “The Birds.” It’s easy enough for those on duty to point out the church and adjacent schoolhouse made famous in the movie: they’re located across the hill, visible from the front window.

“It’s amazing how long-lived that film is,” said Karla Jacobs, an artist who serves on the co-op’s steering committee.

“It’s multiple people every day. They watched the movie as a child or they’ve seen it recently and ask what (artwork) we have with birds,” she said. “They’re from everywhere, all over the world.”

Several co-op artists incorporate birds into their works, including ravens (or possibly crows) on pottery and jewelry. The designs possibly are inspired by nature, but fans of “The Birds” may prefer to think they’re a nod to the movie.

Among photographer Francesca Scalpi’s works are postcards with black-and-white images of the historic Potter School and St. Teresa of Avila Church. The movie’s disturbing schoolhouse scene with screaming children running for their lives is iconic; the church can be seen in the background.

The gallery hosts occasional showcases and sale days; “The Birds” is the theme on March 25. A celebration of the movie is planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery, 17175 Bodega Highway.

Fans still admire movie’s landmarks

Movie fans can stop by the co-op and then head over to nearby Bodega Lane, where Potter School – now a private residence –is located. The 6,000-square-foot Italianate building, established in 1873, is adjacent to St. Teresa of Avila Church, the white, 1859 church with a towering steeple that fronts Bodega Highway.

A plaque on the fence outside the former schoolhouse details the history of the building and asks visitors to respect the property and not trespass. Although tours were once offered there and a Hitchcock Film Festival was held annually in Bodega Bay for several years, those events are not planned. Both were local fundraisers.

Instead, fans can visit the Sonoma Coast Visitor Center, where the free Bodega Bay Area Map and Guide provides highlights of the region. The center is on coastal Highway 1, next to the easily recognizable pink-and-white striped Patrick’s of Bodega Bay, the popular spot for salt water taffy.

The brochure shows icons of black birds in flight indicating film locales from “The Birds.” The center isn’t without feathered visitors — replicas of black birds are perched on the rooftop and along the deck railing.

Inside, displays pay tribute to “The Birds,” with T-shirts, artwork, magnets and more. A DVD of the movie sells for $19.99. A framed, autographed black-and-white photograph of one of the film’s stars, Tippi Hedren, reads: “I love being ‘family’ in Bodega Bay, and come here as often as I can! I just love it!!”

Alfred Hitchcock buffs stop by

The film introduced Hedren, who shared the screen with better known actors like Rod Taylor (playing lawyer Mitch Brenner, the male lead), Jessica Tandy and Suzanne Pleshette. A young Veronica Cartwright played Taylor’s kid sister, Cathy, whose outdoor birthday party became an assault scene with attacking birds. Arguably, the film’s stars were the countless birds, real and mechanical, that wreaked unexplained havoc and bloodshed in Bodega Bay.

Mitchel Mahdavi, concierge at the visitor center, suggests that fans of the movie take a drive along scenic Bay Hill Road, accessible from Highway 1, to trace the trip taken by Hedren’s wealthy socialite character, Melanie Daniels, on her way to Bodega Bay from San Francisco early in the film.

“I really push it,” he said. “It’s a beautiful drive. It’s quiet. Nobody’s up there.”

Mahdavi recalls watching “The Birds” for the first time when he was 10. Now, about half the visitors he meets are interested in the movie, or specifically, Hitchcock. “They’re Alfred Hitchcock fans or fans of that movie in particular. But most are Alfred Hitchcock buffs.”

The movie, based on a short story by British writer Daphne du Maurier, is listed among the American Film Institute's most thrilling American films of all time.

A display at the visitor center includes a life-sized silhouette of the famed director, whose earlier films include the 1960 horror-thriller, “Psycho,” and “Shadow of a Doubt,” the suspense-thriller filmed in Santa Rosa in 1942.

Mahdavi cautions visitors that much has changed in the area since Hitchcock filmed “The Birds.” For one, The Tides wharf and restaurant, a key location in the film.

“It’s all rebuilt and not red and white anymore,” he said. A replica of the old building is erected inside The Tides complex, near the restaurant, where framed photos of the film’s stars are on display.

Historical significance that lasts

Matthias Schwarzer, a journalist in Hanover, Germany, knows just how much has changed since Hitchcock visited the region. His hobby is filming locations of famous movies and TV shows and posting videos to his YouTube channel.

He researched “The Birds” and traveled to California last year to film “‘The Birds’ Filming Locations – 60 Years Later.” The video details what’s changed, what remains, what were Hollywood sets and how Hitchcock filmed in Bodega and Bodega Bay but made both locations appear only as Bodega Bay.

“When I was in San Francisco I had to visit the locations of ‘The Birds’ in SF and Bodega Bay, because I used to watch the movie all the time when I was younger,” Schwarzer, 36, wrote in an email.

He discovered that some places, like the Brenner house (shot at a local ranch across the bay), no longer exist. Other settings, like teacher Annie Hayworth’s house, were facades created for the film.

“But actually that makes a filming location tour even more exciting – because you can see quite clearly what has changed since then and what the film crew has changed for the movie,” Schwarzer said.

The widespread interest in “The Birds” doesn’t surprise Mike Traina, a professor of film and media studies at Santa Rosa Junior College and official with Petaluma Film Alliance and AVFilm in northern Sonoma County. “That film made quite an impact on a lot of people,” he said. “Hitchcock has that influence over people, for sure.”

Plus, he said, “It’s masterful filmmaking.”

And 60 years later, fans continue to flock to the Sonoma Coast to see where it all started. At The Tides Wharf Gift Shop, coffee mugs, puzzles, T-shirts, snow globes, notebooks and more are emblazoned with images of birds and the old Potter School.

“The Birds by Hitchcock – Sonoma Coast Guide” is especially popular. “We go through them pretty quickly,” said sales associate Michelle, who declined to give her last name.

She doesn’t mind repeated questions about “The Birds.” “I get asked about it every day,” she said. After all, “It’s a classic.”

