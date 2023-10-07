Supporters of the LGBTQ+ community were undeterred by temperatures that hit the mid 90s on Saturday. They turned out in droves to drink wine in downtown Santa Rosa and raise funds for Sonoma County Pride. The Pride ‘n Vino fundraiser drew a crowd that filled Old Courthouse Square on a baking hot autumn day, sampled wines from 15 wineries, and snacked on tacos and Mediterranean fare.

Many danced as singer-songwriter Ellie James, a Sonoma County native, performed for close to two hours, her voice spilling across the plaza and downtown streets. It was the third year the event, formerly known as Pinot on the River, has been held in Santa Rosa.

“The energy was over the top. The heat could have been a couple less degrees, but it was a beautiful day and an excellent crowd,” said Christopher Kren-Mora, president of Sonoma County Pride and the event’s organizer.