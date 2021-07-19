61-year-old champion runner goes missing during hike at Yosemite National Park

Fred Zalokar, a world-traveled ultramarathon runner from Reno, has gone missing during a day hike at Yosemite National Park, the park said Sunday night.

Zalokar, 61, went on a day hike Saturday from Happy Isles to the summit of Mount Clark using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point, and he had not returned to Yosemite Valley as planned, the park said. Yosemite asked for anyone who might have seen Zalokar or might have helpful information to email the park at yose_desk_officer@nps.gov or call (209) 379-1992.

Zalokar has been featured in the Reno Gazette Journal for his accomplished running and climbing career, which includes winning races on all seven continents. According to a website attributed to Zalokar, he has traveled to 137 countries while climbing 185 mountains.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal story, Zalokar moved from San Francisco to Reno in 1984 and stayed ever since because of his love for the mountains.

Zalokar is listed at 6-feet tall and 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. The Yosemite post said he was wearing a yellow shirt and khaki shorts.