67-year-old California man falls 25 feet off Wailua Falls in Kauai

A 67-year-old California man fell 25 feet down the popular hiking trail Wailua Falls in Kauai, the County of Kauai said.

According to a preliminary report, the man attempted to hike with his family from the parking lot to the falls when he slipped and fell about 25 feet off the trail Friday.

The hiker appeared to suffer multiple head injuries, the county said.

About an hour-and-a-half after the initial 911 call, first responders were able to retrieve the injured hiker using a multipurpose device hauling system. The hiker was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Wailua Falls lies at the south end of the Wailua River, cascading into two streams that fall 80 feet below. Easily visible from the roadside, there's a short, .3-mile out-and-back trail that runs from the parking lot to the top of the stream.

According to AllTrails, the trail can "be very dangerous and tricky if it's raining, as it would be extremely muddy and slippery." AllTrails also described the trail as "very steep and demanding, with large roots, rocks, and mud nearly all the time."

The falls is perhaps best known for its appearance in the opening credits of the television show "Fantasy Island."