Seven people were arrested Tuesday as part of a large-scale operation in Rohnert Park and Cotati that targeted adults who were suspected of purchasing alcohol for minors.

Under the program, called “Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation,” a minor supervised by a police officer would stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol. The minor indicates that he or she is underage and can’t make the purchase.

If the adults agree, officers then arrest and cite them on suspicion of furnishing alcohol to a minor, the penalty for which is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

The operation was the work of three agencies: the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and the Sonoma State University Police Department. The agencies work with volunteer students who are interested in the law enforcement profession.

The program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. State data shows that increased underage drinking results in a higher rate of drunken driving crashes than it does with adults.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the Alcohol Policing Partnership program.

