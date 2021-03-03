7 California counties advance into red tier: What this means

Seven California counties moved from the most restrictive purple to the more lenient red tier Tuesday, according to the state's COVID dashboard.

El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Napa, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo and Santa Clara all met criteria for the red level in the state's color-coded reopening plan that dictates which business sectors can be open.

Beginning Wednesday, the state will allow these counties to expand some indoor activities such as dining, museums, movie theaters, and fitness with restrictions.

Forty counties remain in the purple tier, 16 in the red, and two are in the orange. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city could move into the orange within three weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference Tuesday the seven-day positivity rate is now 2.3%, down from 6.2% a month ago. As of March 2, providers have reported administering a total of 9,313,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses statewide, according to the state.

"We're making real progress," Newsom said, noting that doses of the single-dose J&J vaccine, newly approved by the Food and Drug Administration, are on the way to the state.

It has been more than a month since Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order, allowing Bay Area counties to reopen several business sectors, including outdoor dining and some indoor personal services such as haircuts.

When the order ended Jan. 25, all nine counties in the region moved into the purple tier in the governor's color-coded reopening framework. As the state continues to see dramatic drops in case rates, counties are moving into less restrictive tiers. In the Bay Area, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara are all in the red. Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma and Solano remain in the purple.

The state's system sorts counties into four tiers — "purple" (widespread), "red" (substantial), "orange" (moderate) or "yellow" (minimal) — that measure the spread of COVID-19 and dictate what types of businesses and activities are allowed to open.

The structure allows counties to be more restrictive and move more slowly than the state in reopening if they wish. In the red tier, the state allows retail to operate at 50% while San Francisco is opting to keep retail at 25% capacity despite moving into the less restrictive tier.

A county's tier assignment is primarily based on two metrics: the case rate (the number of new cases per 100,000 residents that's adjusted based on testing volume) and the seven-day positivity rate (the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of all individuals who are tested).

Counties in the purple category are reporting more than seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents and have positivity rates above 8%. For a county to move into the red tier, it must report an average of four to seven daily cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity of 5% to 8% for 14 consecutive days. The orange tier requires one to 3.9 cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 2% to 4.9%, and the yellow less than one case per 100,000 and lower than 2% positivity.

There's also a third metric, the health equity metric, that the state takes into account for larger counties. It's designed to encourage counties to test for COVID-19 in disadvantaged neighborhoods and ensure the positivity rates in these neighborhoods don't lag far behind the overall county rate. Counties that perform well on the equity metric can accelerate into less restrictive tiers, in some cases.