7 p.m. Twin Cities curfew postpones Twins, Wolves and Wild games

The Twins game scheduled for Monday afternoon at Target Field against Boston was postponed following the fatal shooting of a Black motorist by a police officer Sunday.

The Wild's home game against the Blues on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center and the Wolves game against the Nets at Target Center were also postponed. A state of emergency has been declared in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with a 7 p.m. curfew.

Daunte Wright was shot during a traffic stop by an police officer who, according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, deployed a firearm instead of a Taser.

"Our community has been through a lot," said Twins President Dave St. Peter. "We have a trial taking place just blocks away from Target Field. Emotions across our community, emotions across our organization are raw.

"Based on the events of the last 24 hours and as information has started to come to light, playing a baseball game today felt a little less important. When you add a level of public safety to that, particularly the safety for fans, our players, our staff, again we though the decision we made today was the right call. History will maybe tell us otherwise. But today, this moment, we're pretty confident we're doing the right thing."

Manager Rocco Baldelli, before the game was postponed, said:

"All of us, all of us, especially us in Minnesota right now, are tired in a lot of ways of having these types of conversations. There's a huge disappointment and sadness when you have to wake up to these things. … I shouldn't say there's a disbelief, because I think we've seen these things happening around the country way too much, but it is very disappointing and very sad every time we see this."

Tensions in the Twin Cities have run high amid former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial stemming from George Floyd's death last year.

The Wild's game against St. Louis has been rescheduled for May 12, extending its regular season, which was originally scheduled to end on May 8.

"There's a lot going on right now and we just felt it was right to postpone the game," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said. "We spoke to the NHL, we spoke to the other teams and we spoke to the Twins and Timberwolves to see how they were approaching things. I think we all just figured it was the right thing to do."

The Wolves were expected to host prospective new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore at Monday night's game against the Nets.

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the team said in a statement. "After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight's game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision."

Minnesota United also postponed a virtual Season Kickoff Event scheduled for Monday night.