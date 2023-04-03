7 ways to protect yourself from mail thieves

Mail theft is a growing problem in Sonoma County.
Here are some ways to protect yourself, according to the United State Postal Service:
- Try to check for mail daily and keep an eye on tracking for packages so you can pick them up as soon as possible.
- If you notice damage to your mail box, like dents or broken locks, report it to your mail carrier or local post office.
- If valuable mail, like a check or credit card, doesn’t arrive in reasonable time, contact the sender about its status.
- Avoid sending cash when possible because it’s harder to track and recoup. For those who still use checks, when writing out the amount, make sure to fill out the entire line with letters or a pen stroke.
- If you’re planning to be away, take advantage of USPS’ hold mail service. The local post office can hold your mail for up to 30 days. Short-term forwarding of mail to another address, from 15 days up to a year, is also a possibility.
- For important deliveries, senders can request signature confirmation upon receipt or specify a package be held at the local post office for pick up.
- USPS also has a free “informed delivery” service (informeddelivery.usps.com) available in most locations, which provides participants digitally with images of incoming mail and packages.
Marisa Endicott
“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat
Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: