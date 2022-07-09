707 Day: A celebration for the community

The smell of kettle corn, bubbles drifting through the air and the loud beat of rap music filled Julliard Park in Santa Rosa where around 30-40 people gathered Friday for the inaugural 707 Day, a free community-inspired event.

Hosted by Santa Rosa natives and artists KingLung and Thomas McEwen, the day on the green featured a bounce house, live music by local rap artists and singers, a miniature petting zoo, and a handful of booths selling crafts, jewelry, art, food and drinks.

“We find ourselves motivated to bring the community together to showcase their talents and gifts. This includes musicians, entrepreneurs, local business owners, and families who are looking to get out of the house to connect with others in their community,” KingLung wrote in an Instagram post.

From 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., people gathered to celebrate Santa Rosa, upcoming local artists and small businesses.

“Our goal is spread awareness, support, and a better connected experience in our local community,” KingLung wrote.

The artists aim to continue 707 Day — named for the area’s area code — as a yearly tradition.