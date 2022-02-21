73-year-old Southern California hiker, lost in snow, rescues himself

A 73-year-old hiker who went missing during a sudden snowstorm has been found safe after rescuing himself in remarkable fashion.

Gab Song went missing Feb. 15 after telling family he was doing a solo hike up Mount Pinos, an 8,847-foot summit near the Tejon Pass. When he didn't return that evening — and calls to his cell phone went straight to voicemail — his worried family reported him missing. That day, a shock snowstorm swept through Los Padres National Forest, dropping snow and obscuring trails with fog, raising concerns even further.

Song, who was carrying his compass, backpack and some snacks, didn't panic, however. He had a lighter, which he used to ignite small articles of clothing as kindling and start a fire to keep warm at night. After eating the last of his snacks by the end of his first day, he used the melted snow to sustain him. When the sun was up, Song used his compass to hike east, knowing he would eventually run into roads or homes if he did so.

As Song hiked, search and rescue teams, along with his family and friends, took to Los Padres National Forest to look for him. They knew he'd never done the Mount Pinos Trail before, but that he was an experienced hiker who knew how to take care of himself.

On Thursday morning, after two nights exposed to the freezing elements, Song hit a road. When he saw a passing car, he raised his arms up for help. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the good Samaritan drove Song to their home, where they made him tea and called the sheriff's department to report the missing hiker found.

According to CBS LA, when Song was reunited with his relieved loved ones, he happily told them, "I'm [a] strong man." Search and rescue teams agreed; Song's son Mike Song told KGET that rescuers called him "a stud." "I was like, dang, I guess that's my pops," Mike Song said.

"I cannot explain how delighted [I am]," his friend Peter Lee told Central Recorder. "He's a very close friend who survived."