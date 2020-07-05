Illegal fireworks create sparks in Sonoma County, small fires

A relentless boom-crackle of fireworks after sundown Saturday belied bans against pyrotechnic displays put in place across most of Sonoma County this year, restrictions aimed at preventing fires and July 4 overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Santa Rosa, firefighters put out flames burning a 75-foot-long path in the dry grass off Summerfield Road near Golf View Court about 10:30 p.m. sparked by fireworks, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said. Whomever had set off the cracker was gone when an engine crew arrived and doused the flames, he said.

“For the amount of fireworks last night, we were lucky,” said Dahl, noting the dry conditions primed for fire. “People were firing sky rockets and mortars, almost semi-professional displays...It was pretty intense.”

Santa Rosa emergency dispatchers received more than 340 calls reporting fireworks Saturday night, compared to 115 similar calls last year, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said.

“It was a very busy night with hundreds of people on streets, lighting off illegal fireworks, not social distancing and some not wearing masks,” Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said in an email Sunday.

Official firework celebrations were canceled throughout the county.

In Monte Rio on the lower Russian River, the beach was packed even though the community did not hold its annual barbecue and firework celebration.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said there were “illegal fireworks everywhere, huge stuff” but no significant fires.

Baxman said there had been several near-drownings over the last several days at river beaches, including a near-disaster about 8 p.m. Saturday in Monte Rio.

A 37-year-old woman from San Francisco nearly drowned but was rescued from the water by her 13-year-old son, according to Baxman.

“She was pretty inebriated and her 13 year old son saved her,” Baxman said. “We took her to the hospital because she had water in her lungs.”

Russian River area beaches have consistently had big crowds, even on week days, according to Baxman.

“There were hundreds of people on the beach and nobody had masks on,” he said.

