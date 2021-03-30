Eight arrests in joint operation targeting auto and catalytic converter thefts in Cotati, Rohnert Park

Four law enforcement agencies partnered to make a series of stops and eight felony arrests in Cotati and Rohnert Park last week in an operation designed, according to police, to combat auto and catalytic converter theft.

Officers on Friday descended on the two cities in an eight-hour “joint, proactive enforcement operation,” according to a March 27 press release. Officers, deputies and detectives stopped or contacted 63 people for either traffic violations or “suspicious activity” in and around Cotati and Rohnert Park.

Through those 63 contacts, the police made eight arrests on suspicion of felony crimes and began several more investigations. Among the felonies was a narcotic sales arrest, a felony driving under the influence arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, according to the press statement.

It was not clear from the statement if any arrests related to catalytic converter theft were made.

The stolen vehicle recovery appeared to come from a pursuit of the driver of a Ford F-150 the press statement said was spotted “loitering in the Lowe’s parking lot” in Cotati.

The pickup’s driver sped away when approached by an officer, according to police, beginning a chase down southbound Highway 101 for several miles. Officers from the Cotati Police Department and California Highway Patrol arrested the driver after his pickup broke down, according to the statement.

Sonoma County has seen a rash of thefts of the catalytic converters in recent months.

From Nov. 1 through Feb. 25, law enforcement agencies around Sonoma County fielded reports of more than 400 of such thefts, according to data compiled by the Santa Rosa Police Department that includes reports to the sheriff’s office and city police departments.

The parts are valuable because they contain precious metals, and tempting to thieves because they can be removed with relative ease, according to law enforcement officials.

By Sunday, catalytic converter thieves in Cotati may have been back at it. That morning, a Cotati police officer made a traffic stop in which the driver of the car confessed to having a pipe for smoking methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to a police statement. During a search, police found two grams of meth, two catalytic converters and tools the police said were often used to steal them.

The driver and passenger also had outstanding felony warrants from another county, according to police, and were placed under arrest.

The Cotati Police Department, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Sonoma County Auto Theft Task Force partnered in Friday’s operation. The auto theft task force is composed of officers from California Highway Patrol, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office , the Sonoma County Probation Department and the district attorney’s office.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88