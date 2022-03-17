Subscribe

8 hurt as car smashes into Perris middle school

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 17, 2022, 9:00AM
PERRIS — A car smashed into a Southern California middle school on Wednesday, injuring eight adults, authorities said.

No children were hurt in the accident at about 1:15 p.m. at Tomas Rivera Middle School in Perris that sent the car entirely into the building, authorities said.

The driver and members of the school staff were injured. Three received moderate injuries and five had minor injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash was under investigating and the driver was cooperating with authorities, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Perris is about an hour's drive southeast of Los Angeles.

