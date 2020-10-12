Subscribe

8 injured after driver crashes into outdoor dining area in San Jose

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 12, 2020, 7:42AM
Updated 2 hours ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. Eight people were injured Sunday after an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose, police said.

The victims have injuries San Jose police described as “major to minor,” according to Twitter posts by the department. All eight people were taken to hospitals.

Police said the man may have been in “medical distress” prior to the crash, which occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. outside the Grand Century mall.

Further information was not immediately available.

