8% of Sonoma County roads claimed so far under 6-month-old Adopt-A-Road program

Drivers along Sonoma County’s most scenic rural byways should begin seeing signs — both literal and figurative — indicating improvement in how those stretches of road will be cared for.

Under Sonoma County’s 6-month-old Adopt-A-Road reboot, 38 individuals and groups have stepped forward to clear litter from nearly 109 miles of road, or about 8% of the 1,368 miles of maintained roadway in the unincorporated county.

Signs acknowledging their participation have been ordered and are slated for installment, though only a couple from the program’s early days have been erected so far.

“We’re now catching up,” said Clyde Galantine, the county road engineering technician who coordinates the program.

A map launched on the program website in April shows which roads have been spoken for and which are still available to businesses, nonprofits, clubs, neighborhood associations and other organizations that want to sponsor litter cleanup events at least twice a year to help beautify the county and to prevent garbage from getting into waterways or harming wildlife.

Participants must take on at least 2 miles of road, or a mile in each direction, though most participants have elected to clean the shoulders on both sides of the road, Galantine said. They also must make a three-year commitment and agree to clean up their adopted roadway at least twice a year, though quarterly is recommended.

The county provides safety vests, trash grabbers, garbage bags and safety instructions.

The county has 1,368 miles of maintained road, or 2,736 “shoulder miles.” So far, 109 miles, or 218.5 shoulder miles, have been adopted.

Most of those were claimed in the first weeks of the program’s reboot earlier this year, during a flurry of interest and activity, and then during a second “bounce” in late spring, Galantine said.

Adopting groups have mostly completed their initial cleanups, though a few interested parties have about 7 miles of road reserved and haven’t formalized their agreements.

Galantine, who is on medical leave, said he wasn’t sure what had arrived in his in-box in the past two weeks but said he expected another round of litter pickup activity would be on the horizon this fall.

“It’s kind of a slow snowball effect,” he said.

More information about the program can be found at bit.ly/2TaHWJ8.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.