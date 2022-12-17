100 Amazing Wines 2022: 8 other white wines

Balletto Vineyards

2021 Russian River Valley Pinot Gris ($21)

By 1994, John and Terri Balletto had grown their Sebastopol land into the largest vegetable farm in Northern California, with 70 varieties rooted on 700 acres. They planted their first vineyard the following year and eventually sold their vegetable business, going all in on wine grapes. They sell most of their fruit to wineries, holding back some of the best for their own label, which now totals approximately 25,000 annual cases of chardonnay, pinot noir, sauvignon, gewürztraminer, sparklers and this dry, Alsatian-style pinot gris. No lightweight, it’s at once mouth-filling and focused, with a melange of pear, lime and tropical fruit personality. Although winemaker Anthony Beckman produces several solid single-vineyard chardonnays and pinot noirs, his “starter” Russian River Valley pinot, at $30, is highly recommended, too.

Belden Barns Top 100 Wines of 2022

Belden Barns

2020 Sonoma Mountain Gruner Veltliner ($30)

In the early 2000s, gruner veltliner from Austria was a sommelier’s best friend, a white wine compatible with many dishes, especially seafood, thanks to its lemon-lime, unripe pear and white pepper profile and zesty acidity. Gruner was hot, and then it was not, as somms abandoned “groaner” for the next new thing. Yet it’s still an “it” grape for Nate and Lauren Belden, and they were the first to plant it in Sonoma County, on their Sonoma Mountain estate, Steiner Vineyard. Their version is fuller and riper than most gruners on the market today, yet still with vibrant acidity to support the honeyed golden apple, peach and lime flavors and fresh-herb accent. The Beldens’ sauvignon blanc, blanc de noirs and pinot noirs are also stellar.

Dot Wine

2021 Roan Family Vineyard Russian River Valley Pinot Noir White Wine ($45)

“White” pinot noir has become a thing, though not like that white zinfandel thing of the past. Pressing the clear juice from red pinot noir grapes before the skin color begins to bleed out creates a so-called white wine; skin flavor and tannin don’t play a part in the wine’s makeup. Dot Wine proprietors Lise Asimont and Shawn Phillips ended up with a wine very much like a viognier, with honeysuckle and pear notes, slightly viscous texture and citrusy acidity; the aroma is hauntingly floral. Asimont is a longtime viticulturist and Santa Rosa Junior College adjunct professor. Phillips is a professional gardener and landscaper. They use regenerative and sustainable agriculture methods to produce wines with a heavy emphasis on Russian River Valley pinot noir — red, rosé and now white.

Dutton-Goldfield Winery

2021 Shop Block Green Valley of Russian River Valley Pinot Blanc ($33)

Long a fan of the chardonnays and pinot noirs from Steve Dutton and Dan Goldfield, I’ve also had a soft spot for their pinot blancs. The grape, most commonly grown and vinified in the Alsace region of France, Austria and Alto Adige in Italy, has a smattering of plantings in California, just 200-plus acres. I salute Dutton-Goldfield for perpetuating a variety that continues to decline in the state as it’s being replaced by more lucrative chardonnay. Smelling and tasting of white peach, green pear and citrus, it’s bright and medium-bodied and has a palate-whisking finish.

Emeritus Vineyards

2021 Hallberg Blanc Russian River Valley Pinot Noir Blanc ($42)

Here’s another white wine made from red grapes. It’s lemony and peachy in aroma and flavor and luscious without being heavy or soft. It has a mouthwatering finish that begs for another sip. Winemaker Dave Lattin removes the juice from the just-picked Hallberg Ranch pinot noir grapes, before their skins begin to release any red color, and ferments the juice in concrete tanks and neutral oak barrels. Aging in mostly older oak barrels rounds out any edges and enhances texture. Winery president Mari Jones’ father, Brice Cutrer Jones, founded chardonnay specialist Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, sold it in 1999 and switched allegiances to pinot noir, with Emeritus Vineyards in Sebastopol. He retired, Mari took over and today Emeritus, in addition to Hallberg Blanc, produces red pinots from Hallberg Ranch in Russian River Valley and the Pinot Hill vineyard in the Sonoma Coast AVA.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery

2020 Francis Coppola Reserve Catie's Corner Russian River Valley Viognier ($40)

The movie director folded his Geyserville winery into Delicato Family Wines operations in 2021 and, for now, the wines and labels appear to be unchanged (except for vintages, of course), Rustic restaurant still serves Francis’ favorite dishes, and the pool and park remain intact. The Reserve line of Francis Ford Coppola wines — there are a gazillion different, sometimes confusing, tiers — are dependably excellent, among them this viognier. Hailing from Catie’s Corner Vineyard, it’s viscous on entry and refreshingly brisk on the finish, with juicy peach, apricot and citrus aromas and flavors and a distinctive orange peel note throughout.

Palmeri 2020 Top 100 Wines of 2022

Palmeri Wines

2020 Monte Rosso Vineyard Sonoma County Old Vine Semillon ($54)

There is very little semillon planted in Sonoma County, as it tends to produce rather bland wines here. What is grown and vinified is typically used as a blender to lend weight to sauvignon blanc. But Palmeri’s Kerry and Daisy Damskey and their son, Drew, got their hands on old-vine semillon from Monte Rosso Vineyard in the Moon Mountain District of Sonoma Valley and came up with this stunning wine. Monte Rosso, first planted in 1886 and now owned by E. & J. Gallo, is known for its zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon, yet Palmeri semillon was the most unexpectedly exciting wine I tasted in 2022. Despite being fermented in new French oak puncheons, it’s not an oaky wine, but rather floral, minerally and crisp. Each sip delivers new flavors: Meyer lemon, Asian pear, clementine, nougat, candied ginger, beeswax — the complexity and balance are remarkable.

Selby Winery

2020 Rockpile Grenache Blanc ($28)

Susie Selby has been a fixture in Sonoma County winemaking since 1993, when she produced 150 cases of chardonnay in 1994. The Dallas native earned a master’s degree in business from George Washington University, joined the corporate workforce and discovered wine through travels with her father, Dave. She did every job to elbow into the wine business, from sales and marketing to forklift driver to assistant winemaker at a Healdsburg winery while working on her own brand, which she started with her dad. Since then, Selby wines have been poured at the White House — including for President Barack Obama’s 49th birthday — and Susie has produced wine from seemingly every grape variety known to Sonoma County. Selby has a way with chardonnay, though this grenache blanc stands out for being a medium-full-bodied white wine that isn’t chardonnay. Mandarin orange, green apple, nectarine and baking spice tick the flavor boxes, with refreshment on the long finish.