8 people wounded in shooting outside house party in Carson

Los Angeles Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting in front of a house party in Carson early Saturday that left eight people wounded and shook the ordinarily quiet neighborhood.

Deputies and paramedics responded at 12:05 a.m. to the 1500 block of Aliba Street and initially found five gunshot victims with various wounds to the head, back, upper and lower bodies, South Patrol Division Chief Myron Johnson said.

Minutes later, he said, deputies responded to a car crash in the 21800 block of Martin Street and found a sixth victim inside the car with a gunshot wound.

The victims ranged in age from 16- to 24 years old, Johnson said. Two were in critical condition, while the other six had non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims had been released from the hospital as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Neighbor Francisco Perez, 53, said dozens had gathered at the home for a graduation party.

"It was just kids everywhere, standing on my yard and standing on other people's properties," Perez said. "Then it got chaotic, man. It got chaotic. There was traffic everywhere."

Investigators learned that a fight may have broken out prior to the shooting, Lt, Rick Conti said. There was no confirmation as of Saturday afternoon that the shooting was gang-related, he said, but investigators were looking into all possibilities.

Authorities were not sure as of Saturday afternoon if the suspect or suspects attended the party, or showed up and opened fire, spokesman Deputy Miguel Meza said.

Perez said he heard gunshots just before midnight and went outside to find "ammunition everywhere, shells everywhere. It was bad."

He said he saw at least six people on the ground. Two of the victims were on a curb and another with a head injury was lying in the middle of the street.

"It happened so fast, it was surreal," Perez said.

The shooting happened out in the street in front of the house where the party was, Conti confirmed, adding that shell casings found at the scene indicate that at least one handgun was used, not a rifle.

How many shooters opened fire was not yet known, Conti said. It was not known if they fled on foot or in a vehicle. Detectives continued canvassing the area for evidence Saturday afternoon and interviewing witnesses and victims at the hospital.

He said initial reports were that 20 to 30 people were gathered at the house.

Deputies applied pressure to the wounds of those shot in front of the house where the party was and also applied tourniquets and chest seals to the victims to prevent blood loss until paramedics arrived, Johnson said.

Two others were taken to the hospital by civilians, authorities said.

Perez described the neighborhood as "quiet, family-oriented," and said many of his neighbors have lived in their homes for 20 years or more.

Late Saturday morning, blinds were closed in most homes and some residents could be seen out walking their dogs; at one house, tables were being set up for a get-together, with the hint of barbecue in the air.

Perez said the Friday night scene just "exploded and went the wrong way."

He said, "The whole neighborhood's nerves are rattled because it doesn't happen here. We see parties, I hear parties everywhere all over the neighborhood, but nothing like this. This rattled us."

The sheriff's department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Carson station, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.