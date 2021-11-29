Subscribe

8-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after falling from second-story window in Sebastopol

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 29, 2021, 11:48AM

An 8-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital Sunday night after she fell 18 feet from her second-story bedroom window in Sebastopol, officials said.

First responders arrived at the home near Meadowlark Drive and Scott Road around 5:30 p.m., said Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga.

The girl had fallen from the window after the screen popped out, according to Braga.

“We don’t know exactly why she fell,” Braga said.

He said first responders suspected the girl had a broken femur.

She was in stable condition Sunday night when officials took her in an ambulance to the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. She was then transferred to a helicopter that landed in a nearby field.

Because she’s a juvenile, the girl was treated as a trauma patient and airlifted to the Oakland Children’s Hospital to check for internal injuries, Braga said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

