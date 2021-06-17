$800,000 damage caused by fire at 2 Rohnert Park homes

As much as $800,000 damage was caused by a blaze that heavily damaged two Rohnert Park houses, officials said Wednesday.

One home was considered a complete loss and another was partially destroyed in the Tuesday afternoon blaze on Emily Avenue.

Fire officials say a fence caught fire and the flames spread to the homes.

The cause has yet to be determined, officials said Wednesday.

No one was home at the time the fire started. The only injury was a Rohnert Park firefighter who cut his arm and was driven to a hospital.

Both homes were red tagged, meaning they were uninhabitable.

The Rohnert Park Public Safety Department started getting multiple 911 calls at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a fence burning at 1162 Emily Ave., public safety department Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said.

A patrol officer reported flames coming from the fence burning into the siding of a garage.

“In three minutes it consumed the garage and spread over into the attic of the neighboring residence (1164 Emily Ave.),” Johnson said. “During our suppression efforts the fire was able to get into the attic and main residence of both houses.”

He added on Wednesday that based on the burn patterns the fire could’ve started in a garage.

“We don’t know the cause yet, just where it started,” he said.

Johnson said the homeowners didn’t believe there were any flammable substances stored near the fence that could have started the blaze.

The American Red Cross was helping occupants of the homes who have been displaced.