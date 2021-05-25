Santa Rosa man, 84, missing, public asked to help find him

David Young, 84, was reported missing Monday evening by Santa Rosa police. Young is believed to have dementia and may not know where he is, officials said. (Courtesy Santa Rosa Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence on Piper Court near Summerfield Road and Parktrail Drive in Santa Rosa.

David Young was last seen at about 7 p.m. Monday.

Young who is described as an “at-risk person” is white, about 5’8” with reddish/grey hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt, jeans with suspenders, and brown slippers.

Young suffers from dementia and has other medical issues. Authorities said he may not know where he lives.

If he is found, please call SRPD’s non-emergency phone number at 707-528-5222.