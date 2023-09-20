9/11 judge announces retirement after nearly 2-Year delay in hearings

GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — The military judge in the Sept. 11 case at Guantánamo Bay reopened pretrial hearings Tuesday for the first time in nearly two years by announcing that he will retire next year before the case ever reaches a trial.

Air Force Col. Matthew McCall, the fourth judge to hold hearings in the case, said he would leave the bench in April. His decision disappointed families of some victims of the attacks, who said it would result in more delays. Progress has been slowed by challenges involving classified information, health issues including the coronavirus pandemic and plea negotiations.

A new judge will be assigned upon McCall’s departure. His replacement will then have access to 36,000 pages of transcripts and around 400,000 pages of filings and exhibits.

McCall got the case in August 2021 and held two rounds of hearings before suspending the proceedings in March 2022 for the plea talks. They became deadlocked for more than a year while prosecutors awaited a reply from the White House on whether it would endorse assurances that the five defendants would not serve their sentences in solitary confinement and that they would have access to trauma treatment. The men were all subjected to torture in CIA custody before they were brought to Guantánamo Bay in 2006.

President Joe Biden declined to sign off on the assurances Sept. 6. Nine days later, McCall filed notice of his intent to retire.

Clayton Trivett, the lead case prosecutor, said in court Tuesday that prosecutors suspended plea negotiations Monday until they consult with an incoming war court overseer, who starts Oct. 8. They had been offering a maximum sentence of life in prison, rather than the possibility of capital punishment, in exchange for detailed admissions of guilt by a defendant willing to describe his role in the attacks.

Eugene Fidell, who teaches at Yale Law School, said the next judge would be confronted with the choice of quickly holding hearings, which could invite questions of whether he or she was ready, or taking the time to read the voluminous record at the risk of slowing down the process.