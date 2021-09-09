For this Santa Rosa attorney, the anniversary of 9/11 is a ‘20-year reunion from hell’

For Anne Dennis, the years that have passed since her brother, Thomas, died — trapped at work on the 105th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, after it had been struck by a hijacked airliner at 8:46 a.m. that fateful Tuesday — have done little to change how she views this day.

Sept. 11 is “the day I lost my brother, the day my brother died,” the former Sonoma County prosecutor said, calling this year a “20-year reunion from hell.”

Before they became a symbol of the worst terrorist attacks in American history, the iconic Twin Towers defined New York City’s awesomeness.

They were featured in many movies, such as in the opening credits of “Working Girl,” a 1988 film starring Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford.

The youngest of six siblings, Anne and Thomas grew up on the Long Island, New York peninsula.The World Trade Center’s 110-story twin skyscrapers, built in the early 1970s, were landmarks on the siblings’ trips into Manhattan.

Thomas’ two children, though, knew the towers as “daddy’s building.”

The day before he died, Thomas emailed two new photos of his children to his sister. Though Anne had moved to the West Coast by then, she and Thomas remained close.

Anne Dennis, 65, said she plans a quiet day this Sept. 11.

“I stay away from television and pretty much everything else,” she said, allowing she might visit with friends or “stay home and remember Tom — have a nice glass of wine.”

Anything representing the Green Bay Packers reminds Dennis of her brother, who died at age 43. He was a committed fan of the Wisconsin team, though he resided about 1,000 miles away.

St. James Catholic Church in suburban Setauket, where the brother and sister grew up and where Thomas still resided, dedicated a stone monument in the cemetery commemorating him and three other parishioners who died on Sept. 11.

Reacting to last month’s sudden U.S. exit from Afghanistan, after 20 years of a global war on terrorism declared shortly after the 9/11 attacks by then-President George W. Bush, Anne Dennis expressed dismay.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban, who have taken over Kabul, are “too conservative for the radicals who want more destruction,” Dennis said.

“It’s a tragedy of epic proportions for everyone,” she added, noting the similarities to the hasty departure from Vietnam with an airlift of American civilians and South Vietnamese refugees from Saigon in April 1975.

“We didn’t learn any lessons from Vietnam,” she said.

Thomas Francis Dennis, Sr.’s name is among the 2,983 names engraved into granite panels at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on the World Trade Center site in New York City.

The memorial that carries his name lines two acre-sized reflecting pools set in the footprints of the Twin Towers, with 30-foot waterfalls cascading down the inward sides of the panels.

Hundreds of swamp white oak trees line the surrounding plaza, part of the memorial dedicated on the 10th anniversary of the attacks that killed 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 crash in western Pennsylvania.

It also commemorates the six people killed in the Feb. 26, 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center.

The 9/11 memorial includes a museum with a collection of more than 60,000 items that represent “intimate stories of loss, compassion, reckoning and recovery” linked to the attack and its aftermath.

Adjacent to the museum is a repository for the remains of 9/11 victims, operated by the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner along with a private space exclusively for 9/11 family members. It is known as the Reflection Room.

To date, the remains of 1,645 World Trade Center victims — 60% of the 2,753 total — have been positively identified.

Visitors to the memorial have come from all 50 U.S. states and more than 190 countries around the world.

