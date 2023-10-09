9 Americans killed in attack on Israel, State Department says

At least nine Americans died after the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Saturday, the U.S. State Department said.

Speaking on CNN, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the agency is working with the Israeli government to locate a number of other Americans who are missing and that officials expect the death toll to rise.

“I can confirm that nine Americans unfortunately have lost their lives as a result of these horrific attacks in the region,” he said. “We are in close contact with the government of Israel as they continue to conduct security operations to locate missing U.S. citizens, missing Israeli citizens.”

He would not say if the State Department thinks any of the missing Americans were taken hostage by Hamas.