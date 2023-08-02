9 questions with Charter Oak owner-chef Christopher Kostow and executive chef Eddie Lee

Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

At least half of the ingredients on the menu at The Charter Oak are grown at the restaurant’s farm.

Make no mistake about it: Napa’s dining scene is one of the most dynamic in the country.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County will include interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers. Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink.

This week, we caught up with chef Christopher Kostow of the Michelin three-starred The Restaurant at Meadowood, who also owns The Charter Oak in the heart of Napa Valley.

The Charter Oak, led by executive chef Eddie Lee, celebrates a family-style dining experience with simple food cooked with ingredients grown on their own farm.

We offered nine questions to Kostow and Lee. Here’s a sampling of our conversation.

The Press Democrat: How would you describe your culinary style?

Christopher Kostow: We use the word elemental, which is to say deliberately simple. It’s about highlighting the product first and foremost. It’s a challenging way to cook, because there’s very little margin for error. If you’re not shopping for, storing, cooking the food properly, it goes from being wonderful to being almost lazy.

PD: How would you describe Charter Oak to someone who’s not visited?

Kostow: It’s a very large, very fun restaurant with a hearth at the center of the menu, based on what we grow on our 4-acre farm. It’s very simple, the juxtaposition of grilled meats over a fire and simply-prepared vegetables. My culinary director JT (John Tyler Franson) plays a huge role in all of this, and Eddie brings meticulousness and interfaces with the farm.

PD: What is the most popular dish on your menu?

Kostow: The vegetables from the farm. That’s what you get if you’ve never been to Charter Oak before. It’s whatever we’re growing at the time and a dip with fermented soybeans. It shows off how good simple can be and separates us from everyone else.

Eddie Lee: We’re also known for our burgers, which is all about the bun, in my opinion. It’s the one thing I’ll never change. It’s a simple patty, smash-burger style, with American cheese and jalapeño pickled relish and a burnt onion topper. The buns are steamed to order. It’s really a flavor bomb.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

Kostow: In the remaining nine seconds, I spend time with my family. I have two young daughters. My wife is in business with me. We travel a lot together, the kids have been just about everywhere. Riding our bikes into town and getting coffee and playing chess is a day well spent.

Lee: I used to play soccer, and I like to read and hike, especially out here. I drive a lot on my day off, going to San Francisco and Bodega Bay. I like driving in nature.

PD: What do you hate cooking or try to avoid?

Lee: Okra. At my first restaurant, my sous chef ordered a case of okra instead of a bag, so we used it for (the staff) family meal for an entire week. Everyone got sick of it. But then my sous chef forgot to save a bag for the restaurant, so he ordered another case, and I had to make okra for another week. Everyone gave me such a hard time. I’ll eat it sometimes now, but I would rather stay away.

PD: How does your relationship with the farm work?

Lee: We plan our menu about five to six months ahead to make sure we have a good amount of crops ready for us. The farm will ask for the winter menu in summer time, which can be stressful. But it’s so nice to be able to trust our farm team to get the best product I can ask for. We can really work with the product and pick it when it’s the size and flavor we want instead of buying it from a vendor.

Kostow: Zac Yoder, who runs the farm, is part of the creative process. We all work together in a really authentic way. He will pore over our invoices of what we order from a produce company to make sure there’s nothing on there he himself can’t grow.

PD: What wines do you like to enjoy at home?

Kostow: We are blessed to receive a lot of wines as gifts, so we drink through what we’re given. We like martinis more than wine sometimes.

Lee: I actually stopped drinking last year. I noticed I was drinking kind of for no reason, and I would feel it the next day. I stopped and felt better. I do miss eating with the perfect pairing, because good wine can elevate the food, but it’s a personal choice.

PD: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

Lee: It’s definitely a destination spot, but I do want to see a more diverse dining scene here. I want to open a restaurant here with simply executed Korean flavors someday. I think it’ll go really well. Napa is a very special place.

Kostow: I don’t know that it is unique. I think there needs to be more dynamics and restaurants that would be considered great globally, not just good for the valley. I think, unfortunately, some people are resting on their laurels, and in tourist-driven economies, there’s not sufficient impetus to keep a menu changing and pushing the boundaries. Your menus end up physically and ideologically laminated because they don’t need to change. Coming out of the shadow of COVID, I hope younger people do things they believe in instead of working at restaurants who were born of the ’90s. We need that as a valley.

PD: What do you see as the future of fine dining?

Kostow: I think fine dining is amazing and I miss being a part of it. I think people have been foretelling the death of fine dining for 40 years. No one ever questions the value of the existence of ballet or theater the way they question the existence of fine dining. Maybe because we all eat, we don’t all dance. The craft associated with great fine dining is where the beauty lies.

