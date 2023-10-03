Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County includes interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers.

Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink in Napa’s thriving dining industry.

This week we spoke with chef Elliot Bell, who served as executive sous chef at Thomas Keller’s French Laundry for nearly 12 years and is opening his first restaurant, Charlie’s, on Oct. 5 at 1327 Railroad Ave. in St. Helena.

Charlie’s is a locally sourced, community-driven restaurant with globally inspired flavors.

We offered nine questions to Bell ahead of his restaurant opening. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

The Press Democrat: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Elliot Bell: I’ve always worked in restaurants, from my first job washing dishes. I really enjoy the fast pace and hospitality. I got on the waitlist for a stage at The French Laundry, but it was a two-year waiting list. So I went back to New York where I’d been working, and a couple months later, someone had dropped out of their slot so they had an open position. I left New York with a dog and a backpack full of cookbooks and headed out to California not knowing anybody or much about it. And I really fell in love with the French Laundry philosophy and approachability to fine dining.

PD: So where did the idea for Charlie’s begin? What kind of restaurant is it?

Bell: It’s always been a dream to open my own restaurant. I was introduced to Joel Gott , who had bought the building for Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen from Cindy Pawlcyn , and it’s going in there. Charlie’s is a casual new American restaurant focused on the purveyors around us. It’s an older building and has that feeling to it. We want people to feel like they’re being welcomed into someone’s home.

PD: Do you have your own farm or a favorite purveyor you work with?

Bell: Meadowood is down the street from us, and we’re in the beginning stages of developing our own farm as well. We also work with Adam Gordon from Knights Valley Wagyu, who raises purebred wagyu and only supplies restaurants he can ride a bike to, so we’re the only one in Napa Valley with his wagyu.

PD: What menu items do you anticipate being popular at Charlie’s?

Bell: I think some of our seafood will be really exciting. We’re close to the ocean, but there’s a hole in terms of seafood because places are focused on red wine-friendly foods. We have a fun offering of sparkling wine and seafood at the bar and caviar from Regiis Ova Caviar. And Cindy’s had a famous campfire pie, so we’re doing a version of that for dessert.

PD: What restaurants do you like to visit in your off hours?

Bell: I have two young kids, so we love Gott’s Roadside. My wife and I also visit Bouchon Bistro in Yountville at least once a year. It reminds us of fond memories of dining in Paris.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

Bell: I started volunteer firefighting in 2017. It’s been amazing to learn a different skill set and be a bottom-of-the-rung guy. I’d be taking out the trash Thursday night and then next morning at 5 a.m. I’d be back at French Laundry running the restaurant. It’s been a super humbling experience that helped me with my ideas of leadership.

PD: What do you hope to see in the future of fine dining?

Bell: I think approachability has taken a great forefront in that people are open to understanding it and having a respect for the craft, from the purveyors to how the food is treated. It doesn’t have to be stuffy and feel uncomfortable. I think the French Laundry does an amazing job of offering that huge experience but making you feel comfortable.

PD: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

Bell: In New York I used to love going off to the Strand bookstore, getting a new cookbook and then sitting at the corner of the bar in Gramercy Tavern and reading it and try new dishes. It was a profound experience for me, and made me appreciate when people dine by themselves because they take the time to really come in and they’re there for the experience.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer with reporting experience in Florida and Kentucky. Contact them at dghabour@gmail.com and on Twitter at @dghabour.