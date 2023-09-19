Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

Chispa has 49 indoor seats, 23 of which are at a bar, plus patio seating. Menu items are between $15 and $20, except for a $150 caviar dish.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County will include interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers.

Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink in Napa’s thriving dining industry.

This week, we caught up with Mac de Chavez, the chef at Chispa Bar, 1500 First St., Suite 140. The team behind Cadet Wine and Beer Bar opened Chispa in August. The bar is a tequila-centric cocktail bar with a thoughtfully chosen menu of unique bar bites and seafood towers.

We offered nine questions to de Chavez. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

The Press Democrat: What inspired you to get into cooking?

De Chavez: Cooking was honestly love at first sight. My sister encouraged me to go to culinary school, and I was so inspired by the chefs surrounding me. I became fascinated by the stonefruits and other produce I didn’t have back home (in the Philippines).

PD: How would you describe your culinary style?

De Chavez: I have always had a preference for Italian and Japanese techniques when I started cooking. I’ve worked with very technical chefs who showed me how difficult fresh and simple could be. I’m inspired by multi-ethnicity influenced foods.

PD: How would you describe Chispa to someone who hasn’t visited?

De Chavez: Chispa has a very bright, positive energy, it’s very polished. It’s not fine dining, but closer to communal, family-style. It’s a new addition to the downtown Napa scene and perfect for those seeking a great cocktail and seafood platters. Our menu fits really well with tequila. We do a tequila steak that’s marinated for three days and has lots of flavors and spices, served with a chimichurri sauce. It’s definitely something different.

PD: What’s your most popular dish on the menu?

De Chavez: For the food it’s our Kung Pao Octopus. It’s very different than things you can get in other places that always use chicken. This one uses octopus and has a great flavor — it has peanuts, peppers and chilies. And on the drinks menu the “Ricky Bobby” is really popular. Our bar manager does a lot of creative cocktails on the menu.

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

De Chavez: I just visited Valley Bar and Bottle Shop in Sonoma, and I love their food. I like what they’re doing, it’s very simple but the flavors are spot-on.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

De Chavez: I like to work out, and I play a lot of basketball. I do a lot of fishing. I love going to the coast, I love the beach and the ocean.

PD: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

De Chavez: A former chef I worked with convinced me to move here because it’s the food Mecca. You have access to so many incredible ingredients. The product we get here is not the same as other places in California. It stands out.

PD: Do you have your own farm or a favorite purveyor you work with?

De Chavez: I do like Tenbrink, they have a lot of types of produce and ten types of stone fruit, five different peppers. All the fruits from them are really good, and the tomatoes. I love the tomatoes.

PD: What do you hope to see in the future in the Napa dining scene?

De Chavez: I hope to see more tourists and more faces coming to Napa to support the businesses. And we really need more late-night options for a meal and a snack. Chispa is part of that, but we need more.

