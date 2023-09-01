Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge, 6480 Washington St., Yountville, is a 90-seat lounge with a whimsical take on caviar emphasizing small plates and caviar pairings.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County will include interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers. Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink in Napa’s thriving dining industry.

This week, we talked to chefs David Sims and Jeffery Hayashi at Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge in Yountville, a collaboration between caviar authority Shaoching Bishop and chef Thomas Keller that opened two years ago. The spirited lounge presents a whimsical take on caviar emphasizing small plates and caviar pairings, and launched a new lunch menu this summer.

We offered nine questions to the chef pair. Here’s a sampling of our conversation.

The Press Democrat: How would you describe your culinary style?

Jeffery Hayashi: My culinary style is always evolving, which I find interesting. I went to school for architecture at Arizona State. I didn’t finish my degree but wanted to do something you can practice over and over, and I found myself in kitchens. I thought it was crazy at the time, but it worked out for the best.

David Sims: I’ve been lucky to work for really talented chefs stemming back to being an apprentice to the Roux brothers in England. Their thought process is about respecting the ingredient and making it taste of what it is. I’m personally drawn back to that simplicity. I should be able to be blindfolded, eat something and know what I’m eating.

PD: How would you describe your restaurant’s atmosphere to someone who has never visited?

Hayashi: I like to describe it as a place where you can sit down, have small bites and listen to good music. Or you can come in for a glass of Champagne while you’re waiting for your reservation at Ad Hoc. It’s a beautiful spot to be in.

PD: Where do you source your caviar from?

Sims: Shaoching Bishop sources all the caviar we use. Her bandwidth, attention to detail, focus and knowledge is unmatched. She’s so passionate about it and a joy to work with. She doesn’t bamboozle you with terminology. Her product is phenomenal.

PD: What is the most popular dish on your menu?

Hayashi: The most popular caviar is Ossetra caviar, which people feel comfortable with because they recognize it. It’s a beautiful caviar, one of my favorites on the list. We also run specials that usually outsell the current menu. And the tater tots we serve with Hobbs bacon crème fraîche trumps just about everything.

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

Hayashi: There’s this great taco truck on California (Boulevard, in Napa) called Tacos Michoacan Jr., and I always go there for the tacos a la plancha — it’s my go-to spot.

Sims: I’m still very new. I moved from England in January. In town I like Zuzu, it’s a great atmosphere and really great food. And you can’t beat a Gott’s burger.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

Hayashi: When I lived in Hawaii I found a passion for surfing, but it’s too cold to surf here. Right now I enjoy golfing.

Sims: I have a huge passion for scuba diving. It’s one of my Zen moments with no phones and no internet. I normally go away with friends once a year and do a great bit of diving.

PD: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

Hayashi: In January when I was competing at Bocuse d’Or, we had a team dinner with supporters, and I was sitting at a table with Chef Keller and everyone telling stories and thought, “It’s kind of crazy I’m surrounded by all these people who are here to support team USA.” It was the culmination of all my hard work and sacrifices.

PD: What do you see as the future of fine dining?

Sims: I think what’s made Chef Keller so successful is he doesn’t deviate from his plan. Bouchon is 25 years old, but it’s still true to the DNA of what it was 25 years ago. I think people who divert their plans can get lost. Food, for me, is to continue to evolve around the product and how you treat it. The simpler the better, I think.

PD: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

Sims: It’s the saturation of everything in one area from the climate. It’s very challenging, and you have to deliver. I’ve never been anywhere like it. People are so passionate about everything from produce to wine. It’s a joy to work in.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer with reporting experience in Florida and Kentucky. Contact them at dghabour@gmail.com and on Twitter at @dghabour.