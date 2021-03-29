9-year-old migrant girl dies trying to cross Rio Grande into US

A 9-year-old migrant girl drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas with her family, according to federal authorities. It was the first reported death of a child in a new surge of migration along the southwestern border.

U.S. Border Patrol agents responding to a rescue call found a mother and two children, all three unconscious, on an island in the river that separates the United States from Mexico. The agents were able to resuscitate the mother and the younger child, a 3-year-old boy.

The older child was transferred to emergency medics in Eagle Pass, Texas, but remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead after the March 20 incident, according to a statement released Friday by the federal Customs and Border Protection agency.

The rescued mother was Guatemalan; her children were both Mexican nationals, the statement said.

Austin Skero, the chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector in South Texas, said that his agents had rescued more than 500 migrants attempting to illegally enter the country since the beginning of the current fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.

Desperate migrants brave perilous river, ocean and desert crossings to reach the United States. Many have died of heat stroke after getting lost in the remote, rugged, arid lands of Arizona.

Those crossing the Rio Grande typically move under cover of darkness. Many pay smuggling networks hundreds or thousands of dollars to float across on inflatable rings, which are often used to hold both an adult and a child.

In 2019, a father and his daughter from El Salvador died while attempting to cross the river near the border city of Matamoros, Mexico. The picture of the father and his 23-month-old daughter lying face down along the banks of the Rio Grande, her tiny head tucked inside his T-shirt, an arm draped over his neck, captured worldwide attention.