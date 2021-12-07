Subscribe

9-year-old Santa Rosa boy witnesses history through the eyes of those who lived it at Pearl Harbor

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 7, 2021, 6:26AM
HONOLULU — If Pearl Harbor is forgotten any time soon, Santa Rosa fourth grader Joaquin Ford won’t be to blame.

At age 9, Joaquin may be the youngest aficionado of history and admirer of military veterans who’s on Oahu on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to observe — along with a few dozen roughly 100-year-old vets who were here also on Dec. 7 of 1941 — the 80th anniversary of the attack that drew the U.S. abruptly into World War II and in doing so changed the world.

On Monday, a tropical wind blew and rain clattered as Joaquin and his family inspected the historic battleship Missouri, now a museum and memorial docked along Pearl Harbor’s Ford Island.

The eager and inquisitive kid listened as Ross Simpson, one of the many journalists present for 80th-year commemorations, gazed into a camera and intoned that two battleships remain in the harbor: the retired Missouri and the sunken ruins of the Arizona, aboard which 1,177 seamen and Marines perished when a Japanese bomb exploded the ship’s munitions and fuel.

After Simpson finished his taped introduction, Joaquin approached him. The Sonoma County lad told the newsman, “Excuse me, there are actually three battleships here.”

If Joaquin wasn’t exactly right, he was close. Pearl Harbor is the resting place also of the torpedoed and sunken USS Utah, a storied battleship until it was recommissioned as a target ship in 1931. Fifty-four crewmen remain interred within the ruins of the Utah, just a short distance from the Missouri and from the Arizona Memorial, which Joaquin and his family intend to visit on Tuesday.

This is a dream trip for Joaquin, who is expected to share the 80th anniversary with as many as about 40 elderly vets who witnessed and responded to the attack. Pearl survivors from the North Bay took part in such ceremonies in the past, but Santa Rosa’s Larry Petretti, the last known survivor in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, died Nov. 13 at age 98.

This is likely to be the last time that Pearl Harbor survivors will travel to Oahu for a major commemoration of one of the most horrific and transforming days in U.S. history.

The day before the attack, Americans were deeply divided about whether to enter what would essentially be two wars: one versus Hitler’s Germany in Europe and one against Hirohito’s Japan in the Pacific.

The day after Dec. 7, 1941, America was at war on its way to bearing all of the advantages and liabilities of a global superpower.

Joaquin is at Pearl Harbor today with his mother, Alicia, a registered nurse with Kaiser Permanente and UCSF, and his father, Gabe Ford, who succeeded the late Richie Hayward as drummer of the rock band Little Feat. Rounding out their travel party is Alicia’s mom, Lelia Ramirez, and Joaquin’s kid brother, Malcolm, who’s 6.

The family came primarily because of Joaquin’s passion for history. Not only does he love it, spending hours reading and watching videos about it, he seems to possess an extraordinary capacity to understand history and to recognize in it themes, linkages and lessons.

In conversation, Joaquin refers organically to the likes of the medieval Normans, Napoleon Bonaparte, the Sonomans behind the Bear Flag Revolt, any of several notable Civil War generals, Dwight Eisenhower, Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon. Regarding the most prominent Union and Confederate generals, he opined that Robert E. Lee was the best, George B. McClellan the worst.

“I just like strategy,” said Joaquin, who learns in both English and Spanish at Santa Rosa’s Cesar Chavez Language Academy.

He’s known at the school, located on the Lawrence Cook Middle School campus, for his theatrical nature and pronounced curiosity.

“Joaquin is a very enthusiastic student. He’s definitely not shy,” said his English-immersion teacher, Stephanie Brown.

She said Joaquin “digs a little deeper into content,” and when he speaks and writes he demonstrates an ability to identify recurrent themes and parallels in discrete historical events, and to empathize with all the players in a historic drama.

“He often brings a different perspective to discussions,” Brown said.

She added, “He wants to be a politician and an actor and he brings both of those things to class. If he has a chance to have the microphone and tell a story, he really runs with it.”

A prolific writer, Joaquin types stories and reports on a vintage Royal manual typewriter and draws original comic books so popular with schoolmates that teacher Brown on occasion has to nudge students to put them away in class.

In addition to all of his writing, Joaquin reads biographies in the Penguin Random House “Who Was?” series and watches on YouTube the “OverSimplified” history videos.

“I read at least two different books on any subject,” Joaquin said. “Anything that piques my interest piques my interest.”

“Did you know that American Indians are basically Russian?” he posed, recounting how the first inhabitants of North America look to have migrated from Siberia across an ice bridge that spanned the Bering Strait.

As his teacher notes, at age 9 Joaquin can imagine himself going into politics and/or acting. He’s drawn also to the idea of serving in the military. When he thinks of college he speaks of West Point and Harvard.

Joaquin’s research into the Empire of Japan’s 1941 attack on U.S. forces and installations in Hawaii taught him that Japan had plans for extending its domination in East Asia and the Pacific, and it wanted to reduce the threat that America would intervene militarily.

“They (the Japanese) were invading neighbors. They wreaked havoc,” he said.

In mid-1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt seized all Japanese assets in the U.S. to punish Japan for its occupation of French Indochina. Tensions mounted as the U.S. tightened trade measures on Japan, vastly limiting the island nation’s access to essential oil, gasoline and scrap metal.

Joaquin recalled learning that as carrier-launched bombers and fighter plans approached Oahu from the north that Sunday morning 80 years ago, U.S. forces failed to seize at least two opportunities to detect the attack and sound the alarm.

Approaching Japanese aircraft that appeared on a radar screen were dismissed as American, and Pearl Harbor wasn’t placed on high alert after, more than an hour before the onset of the first wave of the attack, the destroyer USS Ward sank a mini submarine off the entrance to the harbor.

“No one really thought it was something big — at first,” Joaquin said. But soon, the enormity of what was happening became starkly apparent.

After the onslaught by 353 fighters, bombers and torpedo planes, eight U.S. battleships were sunk or damaged, 2,403 Americans were dead and nearly 1,200 injured, and 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed.

Joaquin is aware that the attack could have been even worse, as no U.S. aircraft carriers were present at the time, and no bombs hit American fuel tanks.

“The Pacific Fleet was up and running again pretty soon,” the fourth grader said

As often happens, it was pictures and tales and movies of dinosaurs that first ignited his interest in life from the past.

As his mom recalls, he was about three when he told her, “I wish I could see the world from the moon’s eyes — then I could see when the dinosaurs were alive.”

Joaquin’s fascination with World War II was stoked in 2019, when he met and befriended an elegant and kind Healdsburg man, Del Tiedeman, who’d flown combat missions on D-Day and through the liberation of Europe.

The boy and his mom arranged to meet Tiedeman after reading about him in The Press Democrat. Four times the veteran welcomed Joaquin into his apartment at a Healdsburg assisted-living residence.

The 9-year-old and the 100-year-old hit it off.

Recalled Joaquin, “We talked about history. He talked about his memories and I talked about what I know.”

Tiedeman gave the boy several military gifts. There were two caps, one from the battleship Missouri and one from the Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

Most remarkably, when Tiedeman presented gifts to Joaquin he said he’d like for the boy to have a memento he brought home from Europe at war’s end. Bearing a swastika and the year 1939, the War Merit Cross was presented by the Nazi government to certain combatants and to civilians who aided the war effort.

Joaquin lost a friend and a link to World War II when Tiedeman died April 15 at the age of 100.

As the young history buff took in the attractions of Pearl Harbor on Monday, he beamed beneath the bill of the USS Missouri cap that Tiedeman gave him. It was blustery and now and again the rain pounded, but Joaquin didn’t mind.

“As they say in Hawaii,” mused the theatrically inclined student all things past, “this is the most relaxing place on Earth — unless it’s Dec. 7.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include that the 101st Airborne Division is part of the Army.

Chris Smith is a retired Press Democrat reporter and columnist. You can contact him at csmith54@sonic.net.

