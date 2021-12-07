9-year-old Santa Rosa boy witnesses history through the eyes of those who lived it at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU — If Pearl Harbor is forgotten any time soon, Santa Rosa fourth grader Joaquin Ford won’t be to blame.

At age 9, Joaquin may be the youngest aficionado of history and admirer of military veterans who’s on Oahu on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to observe — along with a few dozen roughly 100-year-old vets who were here also on Dec. 7 of 1941 — the 80th anniversary of the attack that drew the U.S. abruptly into World War II and in doing so changed the world.

On Monday, a tropical wind blew and rain clattered as Joaquin and his family inspected the historic battleship Missouri, now a museum and memorial docked along Pearl Harbor’s Ford Island.

The eager and inquisitive kid listened as Ross Simpson, one of the many journalists present for 80th-year commemorations, gazed into a camera and intoned that two battleships remain in the harbor: the retired Missouri and the sunken ruins of the Arizona, aboard which 1,177 seamen and Marines perished when a Japanese bomb exploded the ship’s munitions and fuel.

After Simpson finished his taped introduction, Joaquin approached him. The Sonoma County lad told the newsman, “Excuse me, there are actually three battleships here.”

If Joaquin wasn’t exactly right, he was close. Pearl Harbor is the resting place also of the torpedoed and sunken USS Utah, a storied battleship until it was recommissioned as a target ship in 1931. Fifty-four crewmen remain interred within the ruins of the Utah, just a short distance from the Missouri and from the Arizona Memorial, which Joaquin and his family intend to visit on Tuesday.

This is a dream trip for Joaquin, who is expected to share the 80th anniversary with as many as about 40 elderly vets who witnessed and responded to the attack. Pearl survivors from the North Bay took part in such ceremonies in the past, but Santa Rosa’s Larry Petretti, the last known survivor in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, died Nov. 13 at age 98.

This is likely to be the last time that Pearl Harbor survivors will travel to Oahu for a major commemoration of one of the most horrific and transforming days in U.S. history.

The day before the attack, Americans were deeply divided about whether to enter what would essentially be two wars: one versus Hitler’s Germany in Europe and one against Hirohito’s Japan in the Pacific.

The day after Dec. 7, 1941, America was at war on its way to bearing all of the advantages and liabilities of a global superpower.

Joaquin is at Pearl Harbor today with his mother, Alicia, a registered nurse with Kaiser Permanente and UCSF, and his father, Gabe Ford, who succeeded the late Richie Hayward as drummer of the rock band Little Feat. Rounding out their travel party is Alicia’s mom, Lelia Ramirez, and Joaquin’s kid brother, Malcolm, who’s 6.

The family came primarily because of Joaquin’s passion for history. Not only does he love it, spending hours reading and watching videos about it, he seems to possess an extraordinary capacity to understand history and to recognize in it themes, linkages and lessons.

In conversation, Joaquin refers organically to the likes of the medieval Normans, Napoleon Bonaparte, the Sonomans behind the Bear Flag Revolt, any of several notable Civil War generals, Dwight Eisenhower, Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon. Regarding the most prominent Union and Confederate generals, he opined that Robert E. Lee was the best, George B. McClellan the worst.

“I just like strategy,” said Joaquin, who learns in both English and Spanish at Santa Rosa’s Cesar Chavez Language Academy.

He’s known at the school, located on the Lawrence Cook Middle School campus, for his theatrical nature and pronounced curiosity.

“Joaquin is a very enthusiastic student. He’s definitely not shy,” said his English-immersion teacher, Stephanie Brown.

She said Joaquin “digs a little deeper into content,” and when he speaks and writes he demonstrates an ability to identify recurrent themes and parallels in discrete historical events, and to empathize with all the players in a historic drama.

“He often brings a different perspective to discussions,” Brown said.

She added, “He wants to be a politician and an actor and he brings both of those things to class. If he has a chance to have the microphone and tell a story, he really runs with it.”

A prolific writer, Joaquin types stories and reports on a vintage Royal manual typewriter and draws original comic books so popular with schoolmates that teacher Brown on occasion has to nudge students to put them away in class.

In addition to all of his writing, Joaquin reads biographies in the Penguin Random House “Who Was?” series and watches on YouTube the “OverSimplified” history videos.