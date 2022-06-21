90 medical calls made along Warriors parade route in San Francisco

Ninety medical calls were made for service along the Golden State Warrior's victory parade route in San Francisco on Monday, officials said.

With massive crowds lining Market Street, it was challenging for emergency services to respond to these calls, Mary Ellen Carroll, the lead for the city's Department of Emergency Management, wrote on Twitter.

Carroll said about 21 people were taken to the ER for heat and trauma as well as cardiac, diabetic and other issues.

Carroll thanked first responders for their work on Monday.

San Francisco Fire Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter told KRON-TV that most of the first aid calls that the San Francisco Fire Department responded to were related to heat and dehydration. Downtown San Francisco hit a high of 72 degrees on Monday.

"We had extra staffing to facilitate responses," Baxter said. "No major injuries or issues at this time. Most issues were heat-related."

KPIX reporter Betty Yu wrote on Twitter that one paradegoer had a heart attack and several people passed out in the heat.

The parade that celebrated the Warrior's fourth NBA championship in eight years followed a route that ran a little over a mile along Market Street.