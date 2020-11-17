94% of California is in the purple tier: Here's a look at the Bay Area

California is looking a lot less golden these days.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that 41 counties —including all of Southern California — are now in the purple tier of the state's reopening plan as coronavirus cases have increased 51% in 10 days.

This means 94% of the state's population falls into the most-restrictive tier, indicating widespread COVID-19 transmission and requiring a host of nonessential indoor businesses to close beginning Tuesday.

Only last week, 13 counties were in the purple tier, a status a county hits when the positivity rate jumps above 8% and the daily new cases per 100,000 residents rise above 7.

"We are sounding the alarm," Newsom said in a statement. "California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet — faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes."

The nine-county Bay Area map looks like a patchwork of purple and red, the color for the second most-stringent tier marking substantial spread.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma are now purple, forcing the closure of indoor businesses like restaurants, gyms, museums, zoos and aquariums, places of worship and movie theaters. Shopping malls and all retail establishments must reduce to a maximum of 25% capacity. (See all state purple-tier restrictions here.)

San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin are red. In this tier, the state allows indoor dining to remain open at limited capacity, but Marin and San Francisco have opted to implement rules that are more strict than the state and are only allowing outdoor restaurant operations. San Mateo County is now the only Bay Area county where you can dine indoors.

In the red tier, all nonessential offices must close and capacity must be reduced to 10% at fitness centers and gyms and to 25% at museums. (See all red-tier restrictions here.)

"This is concerning because surges are happening just as the weather is getting cooler, and before the real holiday season even starts," Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said in a statement. "We can anticipate more travel, more gatherings, more flu. If we don't get in front of this now, I'm concerned about our hospital capacity to manage cases come December."

In all counties, the state allows schools that have reopened to continue on-campus learning, though many counties have their own rules around schools. San Francisco, for example, has paused the reopening of any high schools that are not already open.

The county tier status is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the adjusted positivity rate. Last month, the state announced it's now also taking into account an equity metric to address the fact that low-income, Latino, Black and Pacific Islander communities have been disproportionately impacted.

Counties in the purple category are reporting more than seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents and have positivity rates above 8%. For a county to move into the red tier, it must report fewer than seven daily cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity under 8% for 14 consecutive days. The orange tier requires fewer than 3.9 cases per 100,000 and a test positivity under 4.9% and the yellow less than one case per 100,000 and lower than 2% positivity.

In the past, a county moved backward by failing to meet the criteria for two consecutive weeks, but Newsom announced Monday counties will now move back into a more restrictive reopening tier after one week of data that doesn't meet standards for being in a lower tier.

The state is now requiring counties that move back to close required businesses sectors within 24 hours, rather than three days.