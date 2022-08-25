95 years at Sonoma Valley’s Sangiacomo Vineyards

Sangiacomo Family Vineyards marked its 95th year of farming in Sonoma County this year, but it may have never existed if Vittorio Sangiacomo hadn’t met a particular friend in the 1920s.

After emigrating from Italy to the U.S. in 1913, Sangiacomo began visiting the friend in the Sonoma Valley, where the two enjoyed soaking in the hot mineral baths at Boyes Hot Springs. Sangiacomo soon fell in love with the area.

He purchased the 55-acre Eden Dale Ranch in 1927, where he planted apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. He eventually began to focus on the cultivation of pear trees and gradually the family business became one of the largest pear-growing operations in California. When the pear market started to decline, the family planted Green Acres, its first Sonoma vineyard, in 1969.

For the past 53 years, the family has grown premium, cool-climate wine grapes on their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in the Carneros appellation, Petaluma Gap and Sonoma Coast. The family launched its namesake wine brand in 2016 and continues to work with more than 70 wineries.

Eden Dale Ranch, now known as the Sangiacomo family Home Ranch, is the heart and soul of the family business. The second and third generations of the family learned stewardship and sustainability practices in the 110-acre Home Ranch and are now continuing their farming tradition there.

The ranch also houses a wine tasting room where visitors can taste small-lot chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon from the family’s vineyards, as well as learn about the history of the family and its farming.

The Sangiacomo family is celebrating its 95th year of farming by releasing its remaining Home Ranch Chardonnay, including the inaugural 2016 vintage, along with many of its other exclusive estate bottlings. All the wines are available at the Sangiacomo Home Ranch tasting room, at 21543 Broadway, 2 miles south of Sonoma Plaza.

“We’re viewing this (anniversary) as a great opportunity to celebrate our multigenerational family business and agriculture here in Sonoma County,” said Steve Sangiacomo, managing partner at Sangiacomo Family Vineyards. “We are doing our best to meet the challenges of today and maintain farming in this wonderful community for the next 95 years and more.”

As third-generation members of the family business, Sangiacomo says he and his siblings are well aware of the legacy they carry forward.

“When my brother, Mike, sister, Mia, and I reflect back on 95 years of farming, commitment, passion and family heritage come to mind,” he said in a news release. “From the progression of growing pears to wine grapes, three generations have worked side by side and have shared the vision to seek opportunity, take risks and evolve our family business.

“We would not be where we are today without the knowledge and values we learned from our grandparents, parents, uncles and aunt. It’s an honor to continue our family’s agricultural journey, planting the seeds to enable future generations to build upon this legacy.”

Dan Johnson