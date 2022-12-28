A 72-year-old congressman goes back to school, pursuing a degree in AI

Normally Don Beyer doesn't bring his multivariable calculus textbook to work, but his final exam was coming up that weekend.

"And I'm running out of time," he said, plopping the textbook and a scribbled notebook filled with esoteric-looking calculations on a coffee table in his office, "because I have all these-"

His phone was ringing. "I'll be there," Beyer told a colleague wondering when he would be returning to the House floor for votes.

It seemed study time would have to wait.

That's been the story of the year for Beyer (D-Va.), who has been moonlighting as a student at George Mason University in pursuit of a master's degree in machine learning while balancing his duties as a congressman. Beyer - a science wonk, economist and former car salesman - has been taking one class per semester in a slow but steady march toward the degree, with hopes of one day applying his artificial-intelligence knowledge to his legislative work as the technology evolves further.

"It's been a lot of fun," the 72-year-old Beyer said - although, "I was trying to think last night about the consequences. Number one is I read only two-thirds as many books this year. If I hit 53 I'll be lucky, just because the time that I used to read books, I'm doing problems."

He does his homework usually sometime between 9 and 11 at night, after he gets home from the Hill and before he hits the lights. He attended a Zoom class each Thursday night with many 18-year-olds who kept their cameras off and who in breakout small-group work sessions did not seem to know (or care?) that their classmate is a U.S. congressman. The proctor administering an exam in his pre-calc class this spring leaned in and whispered, "What are you doing here?" as Beyer handed in his test.

"They all must be thinking that, right?" Beyer's deputy chief of staff, Aaron Fritschner, asked as Beyer told the story.

So in a nutshell, what's Beyer doing here?

Long fascinated by machines' ability to extract meaning from enormous data sets, a few years ago, Beyer visited an AI company in Arlington that had just performed well with a facial recognition project in an international competition. He was intrigued. Then a year ago, he visited George Mason's new Innovation Initiative in Arlington, captivated by the potential of AI once again.

"It was so impressive. I said, 'Can I take courses here?'" recalled Beyer, who chairs the House science, space and technology subcommittee with oversight of NASA and co-founded a caucus to study fusion energy.

So they sent him the catalogue, made an exception for Beyer missing a deadline to sign up for classes, and voilà, he was back to college. To qualify to enter the master's program, Beyer needed to complete seven undergraduate math and computer science courses; with three courses down this year and four to go, he expects to begin the actual graduate work by 2024.

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.), who next term will co-lead the AI caucus that Beyer also sits on, saluted the Virginia Democrat for working overtime on the degree. Having an AI master's degree himself, and having gotten his doctorate in public administration while serving in the California legislature, he said, "I can tell you from personal experience that doing both at the same time is very difficult."

But as the power of artificial intelligence and its uses grow, Obernolte said it will be worth it to have another member at the table with all that fresh knowledge - particularly as the AI caucus seeks to steer Congress down responsible avenues for regulating the technology and use of personal data.

"Some people who aren't familiar with AI think that the biggest drawback of AI is evil robots with red laser eyes. You know what I mean?" Obernolte said. "You get closer to it and you realize that, no, there are actually drawbacks that are even more substantial than that, but they're also more subtle. So we want to make sure that we approach the regulation of AI in a way that's thoughtful, that does the protection of consumers and privacy that needs to be done, but also doesn't stifle the innovation and entrepreneurialism that has characterized the last 50 years of the technology industry in America."

Beyer said that as he's considered how he would want to use his AI background, he's found himself zeroing in on one area that has already been a long-standing priority of his: suicide prevention.

The use of AI technology as a tool within the mental health field is relatively nascent. Though the uses vary, one AI role involves finding common factors or patterns in cases of people who may have attempted or died by suicide or expressed suicidal thoughts. AI then uses that data to create risk profiles that could help clinicians identify which patients may be at higher risk and may need more services, explained Adam Horwitz, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan Medical School who specializes in suicide prevention. AI tools are intended to complement, not replace, the work of clinicians who see patients, Horwitz said, and in fact, he noted, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is already deploying the technology.