A Bay Area city offered a $75,000 bonus to new officers. These departments are trying to keep up

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Just five months ago, Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi faced a dire staffing crisis. Almost one third of the 88 sworn positions in his department were vacant, giving him 24 jobs to fill as quickly as possible.

He wasn’t alone in that predicament. Many California police departments have reported serious hiring challenges in a persistently tight labor market over the past several years.

But Joshi’s city council in April gave him something exceptional to lure candidates to Alameda: a $75,000 enlistment bonus in addition to regular pay that starts at $110,000 a year.

It’s working.

After receiving 170 applications from all over the country, the Alameda Police Department now has enough officers enrolled in academies to bring its projected total vacancies down to 10 by early next year. Joshi credits the bonuses, in part, for attracting applicants to a city with an expensive cost of living.

“There are million dollar homes here. The average rent here is also $3,000,” said Joshi, who hopes the extra cash bonus could ease the financial burden on officers who are expected to live in the East Bay’s pricey housing market.

Alameda’s high dollar bonuses are an attention-grabbing example of the fierce competition among California law enforcement agencies trying to replenish the ranks of officers who retired or changed careers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, cities are offering lucrative new contracts and incentives for law enforcement officers throughout the state.

The Los Angeles City Council last month approved a four-year $384 million contract for police officers that sharply raises starting pay and provides retention bonuses to officers with as little as two years of experience. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors in April approved a contract that raises starting pay for entry-level officers to about $108,000, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The city is offering $5,000 signing bonuses, too.

Closer to Alameda in the East Bay, Richmond in October adopted a police contract that raises pay by 20% over 26 months. Another Alameda neighbor, El Cerrito, offered a $10,000 signing bonus to attract new recruits.

Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ashcraft acknowledged the $75,000 bonus has been “a little bit eye-popping.” But, she added, “more of what I hear is envy” from leaders in other cities who would like to match or beat the offer.

Chief of Police Nishant Joshi at the Alameda Police Department in Alameda on Aug. 28, 2023. Photo by Semantha Norris, CalMatters

The danger, said retired Redondo Beach Police Department lieutenant Diane Goldstein, is a widening divide between the cities and counties that can afford to pay big bonuses to address their staffing shortages and those that can’t.

“This whole signing bonus started a few years back. It creates police agencies of the haves and the have-nots,” said Goldstein, the executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a nonprofit that supports improving police-community relations.

“It may be a well-intentioned policy, thinking they can attract the best and brightest, but it creates inequities potentially in policing,” she said.

More California police, and more accountability

The police hiring perks come as California cities address conflicting demands from their constituents after the civil rights protests that followed George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

A January 2023 survey found that 49% of adults say police spending in their area should be increased while 13% said spending should be decreased, according to the Pew Research Center.

Some Californians are especially concerned about rising crime. The Oakland chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, for instance, in July wrote a letter calling on city leaders to declare a state of emergency due to rising crime.

“People are moving out of Oakland in droves. They are afraid to venture out of their homes to go to work, shop, or dine in Oakland and this is destroying economic activity. Businesses, small and large, struggle and close, tax revenues vanish, and we are creating the notorious doom-loop where life in our city continues to spiral downward,” the letter read.

“Pay them a fair wage, whatever that is. People should get paid a fair wage. It doesn’t matter how much you pay them, it’s how much you change the culture.” Natasha Minsker, policy adviser at Smart Justice California

But Americans after Floyd’s killing have also asked for “major changes” in the way policing is practiced, according to a Gallup poll from 2020. Those changes include holding officers accountable for abuses of power and capping law enforcement spending in the interest of hiring social workers or other professionals to respond to more emergency calls.