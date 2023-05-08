A Bay Area homebuilder planned a project with union rules. Can it work anywhere else?
Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.
From the parking lot, there’s nothing to suggest that Quito Village is the California housing policy equivalent of a unicorn, or that the seemingly low-key project is sitting at the center of one of this year’s biggest political fights.
Peek through one of the gates of this dirt lot in the San Jose suburb of Saratoga. Trenches, a few foundations and an excavator pawing at a mountain of dirt are the only indication that, if all goes to plan, this will be the site of 90 new townhouses next year.
But though it may not be obvious — even to one of its developers, who was surprised to hear the news — this easy-to-ignore housing development appears to be one of a kind.
What makes Quito Village unique dates to early 2020 when Sand Hill Property Company agreed to follow a strict labor standard, promoted by some of the state’s most powerful organized labor groups, that favors the hiring of union workers. The Silicon Valley real estate developer did so to take advantage of a 2017 state law meant to speed the construction of dense housing.
Atlanta-based real estate giant PulteGroup took over the project in 2022 and began construction in September. That makes Quito Village the only known project in California that has broken ground under the law’s union-hiring rule.
Now lawmakers are debating making that 2017 law permanent, but with a bill that would strike out the union-backed labor standard that Sand Hill agreed to take on for the Saratoga project.
For many Democrats in the Legislature who want to see the state turbocharge its housing construction and who argue that the union-hire rule places too onerous a standard on developers amid a dire housing shortage, Quito Village is a case in point.
“So that’s one in five years,” Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, chair of the Assembly’s housing committee, said in an interview last month. “That to me kind of says it all.”
As lawmakers and competing unions debate the rule’s merits, much of the argument rides on the answer to a single question: Can California simultaneously encourage developers to build our way out of the state’s housing shortage while also requiring them to reserve jobs for the state’s unionized construction workforce?
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: