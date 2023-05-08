A Bay Area homebuilder planned a project with union rules. Can it work anywhere else?

If PulteGroup is in fact the only company actively building new housing under the terms of this controversial rule, as housing data assembled by the state suggests, how and why it has been able to go forward might shed light on that question and help settle a fiery and protracted debate.

But it’s not clear that the company is even following the rule.

Upon taking over the project last year, PulteGroup’s legal team made the case to the city of Saratoga that state law does not obligate the company to abide by the union-backed standard imposed on mixed-income projects, according to emails shared with CalMatters. The city disagreed.

A year later, prompted by a Public Records Act request filed by CalMatters, Saratoga city staff noted Pulte has not been submitting monthly reports to prove that it is complying with the rule.

“Significant monetary penalties may be imposed under State law for failure to comply,” Saratoga’s Community Development Director Debbie Pedro wrote to Brett Walsh, a Bay Area-based project manager with Pulte on May 1, in a letter the city shared with CalMatters.

Developers are subject to state fines of up to $10,000 per month for each missing monthly compliance report. If a company is found to be skirting the “skilled and trained” standard entirely, the penalties can rack up much higher and much quicker: $200 per day “for each worker employed in contravention” of the rule.

Construction crews work at the Quito Village Development Project in Saratoga on Apr. 13, 2023. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

Walsh did not respond to an email from CalMatters. When asked about the project’s construction crew in April, Pulte vice president of communications Jim Zeumer said the company only shares “basic project scale, scope and pricing” information. Zeumer did not respond to additional requests for comment after the City of Saratoga sent its letter.

David Bini, a construction worker union labor leader in Santa Clara county, said that he, too, is curious whether the company is complying with the labor law.

He said he put in a call to the company last month with an offer to “help them in getting in compliance” if they need it, he said.

But as the letter from the city of Saratoga to Pulte suggests, the true number of projects that have moved forward under the controversial rule might not be one. It could be zero.

Skewed results in California housing law

Under the 2017 streamlining law authored by San Francisco Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, developers are offered a trade:

In cities and towns that haven’t kept up with state-set housing production goals, developers can skip some of the permitting hurdles that often delay or kill projects early on. In exchange, developers have to set aside a portion of the new units for low-income occupants, and abide by higher labor standards.

For projects in which every unit is designated “affordable,” developers simply have to pay their crews more. A “prevailing wage” is a state-determined minimum rate for each trade that roughly corresponds to what unionized construction workers make.

But for “mixed-income” projects, where developers meet the law’s minimum affordable housing rule but plan to charge as much as they can on the remaining units, an even higher standard applies: Construction crews must be “skilled and trained.” That means a little over half of most trade workers must be graduates of apprenticeship programs, the vast majority of which are sponsored by unions.

Presented with those two options, most developers who make use of the law have taken the first path.

Since the law went into effect, developers have invoked the streamlining bill to propose nearly 18,000 units, according to an analysis by UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation. Roughly two-thirds of the proposed projects are entirely affordable, meaning the projects only have to pay prevailing wages.

Though data collected by the state is self-reported by local governments and riddled with errors, of the remaining third that includes market-rate units, Quito Village appears to be the only one that has actually broken ground.

Construction teams work at the Quito Village Development Project in Saratoga on Apr. 13, 2023. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

Wiener cited the law’s uneven performance as reason to take out the “skilled and trained workforce” standard entirely when he introduced his proposal to make the law permanent.

But there is at least one other possible reason to explain the disparity.

Under the law, the exact percentage of units that developers have to set aside for low-income residents depends on which kinds of homes the locality is falling behind on.