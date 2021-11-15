A big batch of California stimulus paper checks are going out this week

At least 750,000 paper California stimulus checks will begin going out via mail on Monday, the California Franchise Tax Board told SFGATE.

On Friday, the state issued about 34,000 direct deposits of the Golden State Stimulus II payments, the Board added. Most direct deposits were sent by the end of October.

Roughly 9 million Californians are expected to qualify for the payments, which the Tax Board sends as both direct deposits and paper checks. Whether you receive a paper check or a direct deposit depends on what you selected on your tax return. The board estimates that about 3.3 million additional payments will be made in the coming weeks.

"We expect the vast majority of all GSS II payments will be issued by year's end, but they will continue into early next year," a spokesperson for the Tax Board said.

The previous batch of checks were mailed on Nov. 1.

Oct. 15 was the last day for Californians to file their tax returns to qualify for the stimulus payments. The Tax Board determines eligibility for the payments based off tax returns.

The Tax Board said it could not release the payments all at once due to a series of constraints, including "the state's ability to validate eligibility, protect against fraud and issue GSS II payments simultaneously with other mandatory disbursements," it said.

The state also has "various processing constraints, including printing and mailing," the Tax Board added.

Wondering how much you'll receive? The Franchise Tax Board has a handy tool on its website that helps you determine the amount.

Generally, if you qualified for the first Golden State Stimulus payment and claimed a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $500. If you did not qualify for that stimulus payment and did not claim a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $600. If you did not qualify for that stimulus and claimed one or more dependents, you could receive $1,100. Lastly, if you qualified for the stimulus and did not claim a credit for one or more dependents, you do not qualify for the second stimulus payment.

The funds were drawn from federal recovery funds and California's budget surplus. Newsom said about two-thirds of residents will be eligible for the $600 payments. Those with children will receive an additional $500.