A Black Iraqi’s sudden career in TV news: ‘They wanted to see all colors’

BAGHDAD — Randa Abd Al-Aziz was relaxing in a Baghdad cafe, making her friends laugh by reading a cosmetics pamphlet aloud in classical Arabic, the exaggeratedly formal language of speeches, official decrees — and TV anchors.

Overheard by a talent scout, Abd Al-Aziz soon got a totally unexpected and life-changing offer: How would she feel about reading the news on television?

Abd Al-Aziz recounted the story of her discovery as she was getting ready for a recent broadcast. She tilted her face so a makeup artist could apply the armorlike layer of foundation and eye makeup that transforms what she describes as her “baby face” into that of a sophisticated anchorwoman, one who is not just presenting the news but also making Iraqi history.

Abd Al-Aziz, 25, is the first Black Iraqi employed on air at the state television’s news and information channels, at least since the United States toppled Saddam Hussein almost two decades ago. (TV executives said they believed there had been no Black state TV anchors during Saddam’s decadeslong rule, either.)

“I thought it would just be for a few days, and they will see it won’t work, and I will leave,” said Abd al-Aziz, who had no prior TV experience and only a passing curiosity about the news media. She brought her mother to the initial meeting with the network.

Abd al-Aziz’s journey from a cafe to the anchor chair was a hard road, with more than six months of 10-hour days of voice lessons and an immersion into Iraqi and regional politics, topics in which she previously had zero interest.

Vendors in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad on Jan. 20, 2022, where many of the capital city’s Black families live in poverty.In the country’s tribal-dominated political system, Black Iraqis have essentially no political representation. (Aline Deschamps/The New York Times)

“I worked on it. I worked on my voice, took time to follow the news,” she said, adding that she learned from every negative comment her tutors gave her. “This is what made me progress.”

On a recent morning, she arrived early at the studio, picking up her scripts for the main noon newscast and reading them over before she slid with obvious confidence into a chair in front of a teleprompter.

The ease she feels now is a far cry from her first live bulletin in September when she said she was frozen with fear.

“I didn’t make a single mistake, but when I got off air, I burst into tears,” she said.

Her hiring last year came after a nationwide search by the head of state media, who added her to the network’s roster of about 100 news anchors, correspondents and show hosts.

“We have in Iraq at least 1.5 million African Iraqis,” said Nabil Jasim, 51, the president of the Iraqi Media Network. “They need to see themselves reflected on TV.”

Her hiring both shocked and bothered a few network employees and viewers, Jasim said, a negative response that highlights the deeply entrenched racism in Iraq, a country with about 40 million people.

In the country’s tribal-dominated political system, Black Iraqis have essentially no political representation. Iraq’s Parliament does not have a single Black lawmaker. There are almost no senior Black officials in government ministries. As in other Arab countries, many Iraqis casually use racial slurs.

The Derbuna Al Abeed area, meaning "Alleys of Slaves,” in Baghdad on Jan. 20, 2022, where most Black Iraqis are descendants of enslaved East Africans who were brought to the country beginning in the ninth century. While the Black Lives Matter movement has spread across much of the world, Iraq has only a nascent Black rights movement. (Aline Deschamps/The New York Times)

Most members of Iraq’s Black community are descendants of enslaved East Africans brought to the southern coast of Iraq beginning in the ninth century, a slave trade that lasted more than 1,000 years and that ended in some Arab countries just decades ago.

In Iraq, the slave labor was concentrated in the south, where there was backbreaking work in salt fields and date plantations. Most of Iraq’s Black population still lives in the county’s south in intense poverty and with little formal education.

Abd Al-Aziz’s background is atypical for a Black Iraqi: She grew up in a middle-class family in Baghdad, where her late father was a businessman and her mother now owns a stationery shop. Abd Al-Aziz earned a degree in agricultural economics and was working in an import distribution business when the network approached her.

Even though she was hesitant, the recruiter convinced her to take the chance.

“He told me there’s an experiment, that they wanted to see all colors on Iraqiya TV,” Abd Al-Aziz said, referring to the state broadcaster, which a Baghdad University poll found to be the most widely watched of Iraqi networks. The network has Turkmen and Kurdish and Syriac channels, in addition to its mainly Arabic-language programming.