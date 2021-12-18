A breakdown of Sonoma County’s final redistricting map

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday wrapped up its contentious redistricting process by approving a map with significant changes centered in Santa Rosa.

All of the county’s five districts all have some boundary tweaks, but the most dramatic shifts will reshape political representation on the Board of Supervisors for tens of thousands of Santa Rosa residents.

The changes were not easily made nor was the board’s approval unanimous.

The monthslong redistricting process has been fraught with accusations of gerrymandering from residents, divergent criticism from constituents and local leaders, discord between Supervisor Chris Coursey and Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins, and friction with the board’s own Advisory Redistricting Commission.

The process was not new. State and federal law requires municipalities redraw district boundaries every 10 years, coinciding with the nation’s once-a-decade census, to rebalance population figures.

The changes can strengthen or weaken the political sway of neighborhoods and interest groups and empower or disempower communities that make up the county’s population of 500,000 residents.

The county this year took advantage of a new state law that allows municipalities to form advisory commissions to assist with the redistricting process. The 19-member commission recommended a map that gained initial favor with the Board of Supervisors but was ditched in a Nov. 29 meeting in what appeared to be an abrupt move to a new map endorsed by four supervisors.

Coursey was the lone holdout, favoring the commission proposal, and he voted against the new map on Tuesday.

The new supervisorial district boundaries will take effect on Jan. 13, 2022, 30 days after adoption by the Board of Supervisors.

Here is a breakdown of the key changes in Sonoma County’s new map:

Northern Santa Rosa will see the most change. Neighborhoods in the northern part of the city including the Coddingtown Mall area, Fountaingrove and a northern chunk of downtown Santa Rosa stretching west from Highway 12 and 4th Street will all have new supervisors.

The 4th District will move further south into Santa Rosa. At a recent board meeting 4th District Supervisor James Gore quipped that his district now resembles a bear devouring northern Santa Rosa, which previously sat in the 3rd District, represented by Supervisor Chris Coursey. That “bear” will encompass Fountaingrove, Steele Lane and a portion of northwestern Santa Rosa, with its western boundary running along the railroad tracks and ending at College Avenue, where the boundary will curve north around downtown Santa Rosa, which remains in the 3rd District. This means the county’s Chanate Road complex (currently in escrow under an auction sale to Las Vegas developer Eddie Haddad) will now sit in Gore’s district.

Roseland and Moorland will move into the 3rd District. In early November the board’s Advisory Redistricting Commission recommended Roseland and Moorland, two predominantly Latino areas of southwest Santa Rosa, be moved into the 3rd District, taking in much of central Santa Rosa, including downtown. The commission cited the communities’ common interests. Both Roseland and Moorland had been part of the 5th District, the primarily rural west county district represented by Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. On Tuesday, Coursey — Roseland and Moorland’s new supervisor come mid-January — said he would like to explore annexing Moorland into Santa Rosa. Roseland was annexed in 2017.

To make up for the loss of Roseland and Moorland’s population, the 5th district takes over former 3rd District and 4th District areas to the north. The 5th District’s new eastern boundary runs along North Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa and follows the railroad tracks to River Road and Fulton, which were previously in the 4th District. Despite these changes the district remains predominantly rural, much to the satisfaction of its west county and coastal residents.

The 1st District and 2nd District boundaries saw fewer changes. The 1st District moves closer to downtown Santa Rosa between 4th Street and Highway 12, up to Brookwood Avenue. This is a familiar area for 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin, a former Santa Rosa mayor and schools trustee. Supervisor David Rabbitt’s 2nd District, taking in part of Rohnert Park and all of Cotati, Penngrove and Petaluma, emerged with only slight changes to its northern border.

