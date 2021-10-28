A California law school reckons with the shame of Round Valley native massacres

ROUND VALLEY RESERVATION, Calif. — They said they were chasing down horse and cattle thieves, an armed pursuit through fertile valleys and evergreen forests north of San Francisco. But under questioning in 1860, a cattle rancher let slip a more gruesome picture, one of indiscriminate killings of Yuki Indians.

A 10-year-old girl killed for “stubbornness.”

Infants “put out of their misery.”

Documented in letters and depositions held in California’s state archives, the Gold Rush-era massacres are today at the heart of a dispute at one of the country’s most prominent law schools whose graduates include generations of California politicians and lawyers like Vice President Kamala Harris.

For the past four years, the University of California, Hastings College of the Law has been investigating the role of its founder, Serranus Hastings, in one of the darkest, yet least discussed, chapters of the state’s history. Hastings, one of the wealthiest men in California in that era and the state’s first chief justice, masterminded one set of massacres.

A student in the lobby of the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, in San Francisco on Oct. 20, 2021. The school is the alma mater of several prominent lawyers and politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris. (Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times)

For those involved, including a descendant of Hastings who sits on the school’s board, the journey into the past has revealed a very different version of the early years of the state than the one taught in classrooms and etched into the popular imagination of intrepid pioneers trekking into the hills to strike it rich.

Across Northern California — north of Napa’s vineyards, along the banks of the Russian River and in numerous other places from deserts to redwood groves — as many as 5,617 Native people, and perhaps more whose deaths were not recorded, were massacred by officially sanctioned militias and U.S. troops from the 1840s to the 1870s, campaigns often initiated by white settlers like Hastings who wanted to use the land for their own purposes.

Thousands more Indians were killed by vigilantes during the same period. But what sets apart the organized campaigns is that the killers’ travel and ammunition expenses were reimbursed by the state of California and the federal government.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that California state legislators established a state-sponsored killing machine,” said Benjamin Madley, a history professor at UCLA.

Rolling hills in Round Valley, Calif., on Oct. 22, 2021. More than 150 years ago, Serranus Hastings, founder of the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, masterminded the massacre of Native Americans in Round Valley. (Alexandra Hootnick/The New York Times)

By Madley’s calculation, expeditions carried out at Hastings’ behest killed at least 283 men, women and children, the most deadly of 24 known California state militia campaigns.

In 1878, Hastings donated $100,000 in gold coins to found the school that carries his name, California’s first law school. It was “to be forever known and designated as ‘Hastings’ College of the Law,” according to the school’s enactment.

Now both the law school and its critics agree that Hastings “bears significant responsibility” for the massacres, in the words of the Hastings inquiry, but they disagree on what to do about it, including the question of whether the school should retain its name.

At a time when institutions across the country are reexamining their history, Native leaders in California say a broad reckoning over the treatment of American Indians is overdue. The long-standing notion that they died as an accidental consequence of Western settlement, of disease and displacement, they argue, needs to be revised with acknowledgment of the purposeful killing campaigns.

The debate over what to do at Hastings comes during renewed attention on the period of Spanish missions — when tens of thousands of Indians were forced to give up local customs and died of disease — and the legacy of Native enslavement; historians estimate that 20,000 Native Americans were enslaved in the first decades after California became a state in 1850, even though it officially barred slavery.

Two years ago Gov. Gavin Newsom described the state’s treatment of Native populations as genocide, issued an official apology and created a Truth and Healing Council tasked with producing a report on relations between the state and Native American groups by 2024.

“We have to speak truth,” said Abby Abinanti, chief judge of the Yurok Tribal Court and, in 1974, the first Native woman admitted to the California Bar. “We have not figured out as a country at this point, how do we reconcile our behavior? How do we make this right?”